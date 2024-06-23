LSU Baseball: Tigers Add Commitment From Sought After Pitcher Jacob Mayers
Jay Johnson and the LSU baseball staff continue rolling in the NCAA Transfer Portal after securing commitment No. 8 this offseason on Sunday.
Former Nicholls State right-handed pitcher Jacob Mayers is the latest LSU commitment after announcing his decision.
In 2024, Mayers logged a 4.58 ERA with 106 strikeouts on the season, but his room for improvement will come in the walk category after walking a whopping 76 batters.
The command issues raise concerns, but when in a groove, Mayers is a dominant pitcher on the mound. He held his opponent batting averages to .170 over the course of his first two seasons with Nicholls State while adding impressive velocity.
As a freshman in 2023, Mayers recorded a 2.02 ERA with 105 strikeouts and 58 walks on his way to earning Freshman All-America honors.
Mayers has topped out at 95mph on the mound with his impressive fastball and has also added a variety of offspeed pitches to his arsenal. He'll be a fun one to monitor this offseason with pitching coach Nate Yeskie given an opportunity to make Mayers a consistent player in Baton Rouge.
LSU has now added eight players via the Transfeer Portal.
The Additions:
Eddie Yamin IV: Dayton
Yamin, an impressive infielder/catcher, brings a dynamic playstyle to Baton Rouge with Johnson and Co. reeling in the former Flyer.
We've seen the program secure a handful of pitchers via the Transfer Portal, but with power needed in the lineup, the Tigers have now brought in a consistent hitter to the mix.
In 2024, Yamin ended the year with a .342 batting average, 68 hits, 14 doubles, 13 homers and 54 RBI. With the departure of Tommy White and others, it was key for LSU to bring in some consistency.
Now, Yamin enters the mix and will not be draft-eligible until next summer.
Chris Stanfield: Auburn
Stanfield, one of the top outfielders in the country, will continue testing the 2024 MLB Draft waters, but has now revealed his pledge to the Tigers.
During the 2024 season, Stanfield held a .276 batting average with four homers and 25 RBI, but impact came on the defensive side of things.
We saw LSU add Michael Braswell to the mix a season ago once he departed South Carolina with some questioning the move given his struggles at the plate. Fast forward to the backend of the 2024 season, Braswell took that next step at the plate and made several timely hits for the Tigers.
Looking ahead to Stanfield, a player whose numbers don't jump off of the page at the plate, it could be another player Johnson believes the program can mold into an impressive two-way player.
Luke Hayden: Indiana State
Hayden, a right-handed pitcher who shined for the Sycamores in 2024, is Baton Rouge bound with a chance to become a pivotal relief pitcher for the Tigers next season.
During the 2024 season, Hayden tallied 91 strikeouts in 78 innings pitched with a 3.81 ERA. The Indiana State stud adds to the Tigers' impressive Transfer Portal haul, becoming the fifth addition in the last seven days.
Johnson and Co. have now reeled in Indiana State's top two players from a season ago in both Hayden and slugger Luis Hernandez.
Chandler Dorsey: South Florida
On Monday, LSU secured its first portal commitment after South Florida relief pitcher Chandler Dorsey announced he would be taking his talents to Baton Rouge.
The right-handed relief pitcher announced on social media:
“Blessed to announce my commitment to LSU to further my academic and baseball career,” Dorsey said via Instagram. “I want to thank God, my family and coaches who helped me throughout this journey! Geaux Tigers!”
Dorsey announced his intentions to depart South Florida after two years with the program.
During the 2024 season, the prized righty went 2-1 with eight saves and a 3.60 ERA (12 ER/30.0 IP) with a 1.20 WHIP. He also racked up 41 strikeouts on the season during year two with the Bulls.
Luis Hernandez: Indiana State
Hernandez revealed his commitment to Johnson and Co. on Tuesday with LSU adding a key piece to the lineup for the 2025 season.
After three years with the Sycamores, Hernandez entered the portal with a chance to find a change of scenery.
Now, he's Baton Rouge bound with Johnson finding a talented power hitter to replace the likes of Tommy White and others.
The utility slugger finished his career with Indiana State batting .315 across his three years with the program. In 578 career at-bats, Hernandez tallied 182 hits, 118 runs, 32 home runs, 120 RBIs and has drawn 48 walks.
In 2024, he pieced together his most impressive year yet. Hernandez raked in 23 home runs with a .359 batting average and 76 runs batted in.
He has the chance to be a key component to what the Tigers do in 2025. A player who has played in the infield, catcher and served as designated hitter, Hernandez is a utility piece for LSU come next season.
Zac Cowan: Wofford
The All-SoCon right-handed pitcher went 10-2 with 124 strikeouts and 29 walks in 110 innings at Wofford this spring. Cowan also boasts a 3.35 ERA after dismantling opponents during the 2024 season with the Terriers.
It's another big-time addition to the pitching rotation for Johnson and Co. as he continues working through Transfer Portal evaluations.
Now, he brings in an ace who's proven he can compete at the highest level.
Cowan, who was one of the most sought-after transfers in the portal, will now head to Baton Rouge with the chance to earn a starting slot alongside several prominent arms.
Cowan is the third addition for LSU this offseason, joining South Florida right-handed pitcher Chandler Dorsey and Indiana State slugger Luis Hernandez.
Deven Sheerin: Mount St. Mary's Pitcher
Jay Johnson and the LSU baseball staff remained hot in the NCAA Transfer Portal on Friday night after adding a commitment from Mount St. Mary's Deven Sheerin.
The electric right-handed pitcher is fresh off of a dominant first season of college baseball after dismantling opponents in year one.
Sheerin logged a 4.76 ERA in 2024 with 109 strikeouts, 32 walks, 10 HBP and 37 earned runs in 70 innings pitched. The numbers speak for themselves, but Sheerin's arsenal pitches has proven to be what makes him so lethal.
As just a freshman, his fastball has been clocked at 98mph while hovering in the 95mph range routinely.
The addition is another impressive one for Johnson and the Tigers, but the key factor here is that Sheerin won't be eligible for the MLB Draft until 2026, meaning he'll be in Baton Rouge for at least two seasons.
