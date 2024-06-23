LSU Baseball: Tigers Add Commitment From Sought After Pitcher Jacob Mayers

BREAKING: Here come the Tigers… Jay Johnson lands a commitment from Nicholls State transfer Jacob Mayers.



The 6’5, 205 pound RHP quickly became a key target in the portal market with #LSU sealing the deal on Sunday.



The 2024 Numbers:

70.2 IP

106 Ks

76 BBs

4.48 ERA pic.twitter.com/VaSC8hGrQy