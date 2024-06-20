BREAKING: LSU Football Lands Commitment From No. 1 IOL in America Carius Curne
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff have landed a commitment from the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America: Carius Curne.
Curne, an Arkansas native who selected the Tigers over the hometown Razorbacks along with Missouri, announced his decision on Thursday morning.
The 6-foot-4, 320-pounder is fresh off of an official visit with offensive line coach Brad Davis and the Tigers last weekend with Curne electing to shutdown his recruitment just days after.
Curne, the top-ranked offensive lineman in the country according to On3 Sports, made his way to "The Boot" for a multi-day stay where he could check out campus, talk business with Davis and more.
There was buzz that Curne wouldn't make the official visit to LSU after wrapping up a trip with Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks the weekend before.
A former Razorbacks pledge, Sam Pittman's program had all the momentum heading into the weekend, but LSU swung for the fences after receiving the final visit.
Just days later, the Tigers land his commitment.
Curne backed off of his pledge to Arkansas in March after the Tigers continued surging in his recruitment. It was a back and forth battle between both programs, according to a source, with a decision now public.
With Curne in the mix, LSU holds commitments from three players rated No. 1 at their position in Bryce Underwood (No. 1 QB), Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB) and Curne (No. 1 IOL).
We've seen Davis work his magic on the recruiting trail with several coveted prospects signing with LSU over the years. He's landed a five-star prospect in the last three recruiting cycles with Curne now becoming another prized commitment.
A true recruiting guru, he's worked his magic once again with the addition of a high-upside recruit in Curne.
A player who began playing football in just the ninth grade, Curne's ceiling is sky high with Davis doing his due diligence in this one.
LSU currently holds the No. 2 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle with 12 total commitments:
- Bryce Underwood (No. 1 QB)
- Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB)
- Jaboree Antoine (No. 6 CB)
- Tyler Miller (No. 6 IOL)
- Devin Harper (Four-star OL)
- Charles Ross (Four-star LB)
- JT Lindsey (Four-star RB)
- TaRon Francis (No. 1 WR in Louisiana)
- Keylan Moses (Four-star LB)
- JD LaFleur (Four-star TE)
- Brett Bordelon (Three-star OL)
The LSU Tigers are in line for a string of commitments over the next eight weeks with Curne becoming the first prospect to pop this summer.
A coveted interior offensive lineman, he's now shutdown his recruitment and is locked in with the Tigers.
LSU Country will have the latest on Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals' recruiting efforts with a handful of prospects set to reveal this decisions.
