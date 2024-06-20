LSU Football: No. 1 Quarterback in America, LSU Commit Bryce Underwood Visiting
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff will get the No. 1 quarterback in America back in Baton Rouge this weekend with 2025 pledge Bryce Underwood heading to town.
Shea Dixon of On3 Sports first reported the news.
Underwood, the top-ranked player in the country, will arrive in Louisiana on Friday to compete in LSU's Friday Night Lights Camp.
The current LSU commitment competed in the camp just 12 months alongside Harlem Berry, a fellow Tiger commitment, where the two had an opportunity to share the field in Tiger Stadium.
Just months later, both top-rated prospects committed to LSU.
Now, both Underwood and Berry will be back in Death Valley to showcase their talents surrounded by the best players across the country.
The No. 1 players at their positions will make their way to campus on Friday.
For Underwood, he remains loyal to his LSU pledge. The 2025 prospect has taken zero visits elsewhere ever since revealing his commitment to Brian Kelly and the Tigers on January 6th of this year.
He will make his way down South for his sixth unofficial visit and is set to take his official visit later in LSU's 2024 football season, a source tells LSU Country. A date isn't locked in yet.
It's another win to have Underwood in town showcasing his talents while also helping the program on the recruiting trail.
LSU will have a handful of 2025 targets in Baton Rouge this weekend for unofficial visits where the No. 1 quarterback in America can assist the Tigers.
With Underwood committed in the 2025 cycle, quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan has shifted his attention to the 2026 class with the No. 1 player in the junior class making his way to Baton Rouge last weekend.
A look into LSU's 2026 Push:
The Tigers are hitting the 2026 class with force after offering a pair of Top 5 quarterbacks in Faizon Brandon and Dia Bell.
Last week, quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan brought in a trio of Top 10 signal-callers to Baton Rouge for unofficial visits, including Dia Bell (No. 2 QB) and Brady Hart (No. 9 QB).
On Friday, the No. 1 quarterback in the 2026 cycle made his way to Baton Rouge for his second trip in three months: Faizon Bradon.
Brandon, a five-star signal-caller in the 2026 class, is in the midst of a tremendous run on the recruiting trail.
The coveted North Carolina native has earned double-digit scholarships as he prepares for his junior campaign.
The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder from Greensboro (NC.) plays for Grimsley High School where he led the Whirlies to a 13-1 record as a sophomore.
The Tennessee Volunteers currently lead for the prized quarterback, but LSU is certainly taking a stab at the top-ranked prospect.
We saw both Hart and Bell reveal commitments last week with Hart popping to Michigan while Bell verbally committed to the Texas Longhorns.
For Brandon, his recruitment is open, but the Volunteers are making their push.
LSU will continue pursuing the coveted signal-caller, but for now, all eyes will be on Bryce Underwood with his arrival to Baton Rouge less than 24 hours away for another unofficial visit.
