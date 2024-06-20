LSU Football: No. 1 Quarterback in America, LSU Commit Bryce Underwood Visiting

The No. 1 QB and No. 1 RB will be back at #LSU on Friday.



Here’s Bryce Underwood (@BryceUnderwoo16) and Harlem Berry (@HarlemBerry25) at LSU’s Friday Night Lights a year ago.



Both 5-stars went on to commit to the Tigers. @BengalTigerOn3 https://t.co/adcXlZhVUB pic.twitter.com/Fb3REXYQLu