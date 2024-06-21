LSU Football: Who Could Commit to Brian Kelly and the Tigers Next?
The LSU football staff remains in pursuit of the top talent in America with official visits in full swing for the purple and gold.
The Tigers began summer officials during the first weekend of June, and after a stretch that placed the program in premier position for several targets, LSU is trending.
Since then, we've seen a trio of defensive line targets on LSU's Big Board lock in commitment dates in the coming weeks.
The top target: Damien Shanklin. The No. 5 rated EDGE in the country is fresh off of an official visit with LSU in early June and quickly put a commitment date in place.
LSU secured a commitment from the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America on Thursday after Arkansas native Carius Curne revealed his pledge.
Curne became the first commitment for the Tigers this summer. Who could be next?
Here's a look into three LSU targets that have set commitment dates:
Damien Shanklin: August 29th
The four-star EDGE took a visit to Death Valley in early June with defensive line coaches Bo Davis and Kevin Peoples making a major move.
The No. 1 prospect out of Indiana, LSU is going out of their southern region recruiting realm, but they have quickly circled Shanklin as one of their top EDGE prospects in the 2025 cycle.
Now, with a visit to Baton Rouge wrapped up, LSU is surging for the coveted Indiana native.
On3 Sports recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction for LSU to win out for Shanklin's services with his recruitment process ramping up.
For LSU, they've now hosted Shanklin for a much-needed official visit with the four-star talent still set to visit other programs. The Tigers will have to fend off Ohio State, among others, but appear to be the team to beat here.
Zion Williams: July 4th
The coveted defensive lineman is viewed as a gem by the LSU staff with this program rolling out the red carpet during his official visit this month. Williams made his way to Baton Rouge in early June for a multi-day stay.
The Texas native has the TCU Horned Frogs squarely in the mix, but fresh off of an official to LSU, he's set a commitment date for July 4th. LSU feels they're in the lead here with the clock ticking until a decision is made.
A 6-foot-4, 315-pound menace up front, Bo Davis and his recruiting team have circled Williams as a major priority down the stretch with the Tigers out in front for her services. Both Davis and Blake Baker have been pursuing Williams heavily as of late.
Xavier Ukponu: June 29th
Ukponu has had LSU near the top of his list over the last few months with the Tigers set to get an official visit this weekend.
The 6-foot-2, 290-pounder has LSU and and Arkansas pushing for his services down the stretch, but as of right now, the Tigers will get the final visit before Ukponu shuts down his recruitment.
A Texas native, Davis continues his pursuit of the top talents in the Lone Star State.
LSU has continued trending for several of their top targets with Shanklin, Ukponu and Williams circled as priority targets down the stretch. Could they pop next? Time will tell.
The Other Name to Know: Brandon Brown
The four-star defensive lineman took an official visit to LSU with the Tigers making a major move in his recruitment. The Bayou Bengals certainly gave the current Texas Longhorns commitment a few things to think about in the coming weeks.
On3 Sports recruiting analyst Billy Embody recently logged a prediction for LSU to flip the Texas commitment.
Brown will be one to keep tabs on in the coming months with LSU defensive line coach making significant moves on the recruiting trail.
A few commitment dates penciled in for LSU targets:
- CJ Wiley (four-star WR): June 25
- Anquon Fegans (four-star S): July 29
- Jaime Ffrench (five-star WR): August 30
