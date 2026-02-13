LSU Baseball vs. Milwaukee Panthers Starting Lineups, Start Time and TV Channel

Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers return to action on Friday afternoon for an Opening Day clash against the Milwaukee Panthers at Alex Box Stadium.

In what will begin the program's quest at back-to-back National Championships, Johnson and Co. will roll out sophomore stud Casan Evans to the bump as the Tigers' Friday starter against Milwaukee to open the 2026 season.

“We have eight games in the first 10 days of the season. That’s a heavy lift, so we have to be smart about doing what we need to do to win the first game, and then put this whole picture together," Johnson said this week.

"Our goal is to win every single game that we can, and figure out our best team as we go. Our guys are ready to complete, they want to play an opponent. I think we would have a mutiny if I told them they had to scrimmage themselves again this weekend.”

Milwaukee Panthers (0-0) at No. 1 LSU Tigers (0-0)

DATES/TIMES

• Friday, February 13 @ 2 p.m. CT

• Saturday, February 14 @ 1 p.m. CT

• Sunday, February 15 @ 1 p.m. CT

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field (10,718)

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 1 USA Today, No. 1 Perfect Game; No. 2 Baseball America; No. 2 D1 Baseball

• MKE – unranked

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

ONLINE

• All three games will be streamed live on SEC Network+

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

The Starting Lineup: LSU Baseball Edition

LF: Chris Stanfield

CF: Derek Curiel

SS: Steven Milam

RF: Jake Brown

1B: Zach Yorke

C: Cade Arrambide

DH: Mason Braun

2B: Brayden Simpson

3B: Trent Carraway

RHP: Casan Evans

PITCHING MATCHUPSGame 1

LSU – So. RH Casan Evans (5-1, 2.05 ERA, 52.2 IP, 19 BB, 71 SO in 2025)

MKE – Sr. LH Matthew Mueller (1-2, 5.23 ERA, 41.1 IP, 31 BB, 55 SO in 2025)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS

• Milwaukee posted a 24-35 overall mark last season, 16-13 in the Horizon League with a third-place finish in the conference regular-season standings … senior outfielder Charlie Marion is the Panthers’ top returning hitter, batting .279 in 2025 with 15 doubles, three triples, 12 homers and 61 RBI.

• The Panthers batted .264 as a team last season with 118 doubles, 15 triples and 56 home runs … Milwaukee stole 75 bases in 90 attempts … the Panthers’ pitching staff registered an 7.40 team ERA last season with 395 strikeouts and a .292 opponent batting average in 501.1 innings.

