Elite LSU Football Running Back Impressing With Major Speed During Offseason Workouts
In this story:
LSU running back Harlem Berry remains the talk of the town this offseason with an opportunity to make a statement across his sophomore campaign in Baton Rouge.
Berry, the No. 1 running back in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the Tigers last December as the headliner in the program's class where he made an instant impact with LSU.
Across his true freshman season, Berry totaled 491 yards rushing on 104 carries and two touchdowns where his workload increased dramatically down the stretch of the season.
But there were concerns that the Louisiana native could follow LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson to Ole Miss after accepting a gig to join Pete Golding's staff in December.
"I built a great relationship with (LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson)," Berry said last December. "All the other coaches at the other universities, I felt that they could get me where I needed to get.
"But it was just that connection I had with coach Frank. It was more than just football."
Despite the Transfer Portal buzz, Berry made up his mind where he's set to take on an integral role in Lane Kiffin's offense across the 2026 season.
"There was speculation that Berry could test the transfer portal with running backs coach Frank Wilson heading to Ole Miss and rumors of Rebels running back Kewan Lacy possibly joining Kiffin at LSU," 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge wrote.
But Berry is dialed in with the LSU as he looks to take on duties as the lead back in 2026 where he's already preparing his body the right way for the upcoming season.
Across offseason team workouts, Berry has reached a top speed of 21.9 mph, but it didn't stop there for the LSU running back room.
Caden Durham - who made the decision to opt out of the NCAA Transfer Portal and return to LSU once Kiffin was hired - reached a top speed of 21.5 mph.
The running back tandem looks to take on a critical role on offense this fall with all eyes on Berry and Durham as they navigate an important offseason ahead of the 2026 campaign.
More LSU News:
Five-Star LSU Football Signee, No. 1 Player in America Labeled 'Most College Ready'
Lane Kiffin on the Road: LSU Football Travels Across America To See Elite Targets
LSU Football Believes This Transfer Portal Addition Can Elevate Lane Kiffin's Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.
Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics.Follow znagy20