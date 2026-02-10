Elite LSU Football Running Back Impressing With Major Speed During Offseason Workouts

LSU running back Harlem Berry remains the talk of the town this offseason with an opportunity to make a statement across his sophomore campaign in Baton Rouge.

Berry, the No. 1 running back in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the Tigers last December as the headliner in the program's class where he made an instant impact with LSU.

Across his true freshman season, Berry totaled 491 yards rushing on 104 carries and two touchdowns where his workload increased dramatically down the stretch of the season.

But there were concerns that the Louisiana native could follow LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson to Ole Miss after accepting a gig to join Pete Golding's staff in December.

"I built a great relationship with (LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson)," Berry said last December. "All the other coaches at the other universities, I felt that they could get me where I needed to get.

"But it was just that connection I had with coach Frank. It was more than just football."

Courtesy of Harlem Berry's Instagram.

Despite the Transfer Portal buzz, Berry made up his mind where he's set to take on an integral role in Lane Kiffin's offense across the 2026 season.

"There was speculation that Berry could test the transfer portal with running backs coach Frank Wilson heading to Ole Miss and rumors of Rebels running back Kewan Lacy possibly joining Kiffin at LSU," 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge wrote.

But Berry is dialed in with the LSU as he looks to take on duties as the lead back in 2026 where he's already preparing his body the right way for the upcoming season.

Across offseason team workouts, Berry has reached a top speed of 21.9 mph, but it didn't stop there for the LSU running back room.

Lane Kiffin and the #LSU Tigers retained Harlem Berry + Caden Durham this offseason after inking the one-two punch to new deals.



Now, the running back tandem is turning heads during workouts.



Berry hit a top speed of 21.9 MPH with Durham reaching 21.5 MPH.



Sheer speed at LSU. pic.twitter.com/obXjcMACoW — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) February 10, 2026

Caden Durham - who made the decision to opt out of the NCAA Transfer Portal and return to LSU once Kiffin was hired - reached a top speed of 21.5 mph.

The running back tandem looks to take on a critical role on offense this fall with all eyes on Berry and Durham as they navigate an important offseason ahead of the 2026 campaign.

