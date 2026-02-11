Every LSU Football Player That Received an Invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine

The LSU Tigers will be well-represented at this year's 2026 NFL Combine with multiple members of the 2025 roster set to be in Indianapolis this month for the event.

Garrett Nussmeier headlines the list of Bayou Bengals that will look to elevate their 2026 NFL Draft stock across the multi-day event with double-digit players from LSU taking part in the Combine.

Which Tigers received invites? Who's set to be in Indianapolis?

QB Garrett Nussmeier

Nussmeier took over as the starting signal-caller of the LSU Tigers in 2024 where he immediately became one of the top passers in the Southeastern Conference with over 4,000 yards through the air.

Across the 2024 season as QB1, Nussmeier compiled 4,052 yards passing, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions with a 142.7 rating (337-of-525). He completed 64.2 percent of his passing attempts.

Nussmeier threw for over 7,000 yards during his time in Baton Rouge, but a difficult 2025 season will be one that NFL evaluators keep tabs on during the 2026 Draft process.

The Louisiana native dealt with a core/ab injury throughout the season where he is continuing to inch closer to 100 percent.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

After a strong Senior Bowl performance, Nussmeier will now look to do the same at the NFL Combine.

"I'm getting there. I made a lot of progress, getting better. Hopefully be close to 100% soon," Nussmeier said at the Senior Bowl. "I'm not going to get into the specifics. It's not LSU's fault either. It's not the training staff, the trainer, and all the medical doctors. They did a great job there trying to take care of me.

"It was just a rare deal. It was a really weird deal and something that unfortunately I went through. I felt like I was in the best shape I'd ever been in before the season. I felt like I was strong in the right way. and throwing the ball better than ever. Obviously, I'm big in my faith, and my foundation is in Jesus Christ.

"I believe everything happens for a reason so where you feel like this shouldn't have happened and it happened, it's hard to regret it because you feel like it's kind of God's plan. So just trusting it, trying to get healthy now and get back to work."

Other LSU Tigers to Receive Invites:

WR Aaron Anderson

WR Barion Brown

WR Chris Hilton Jr.

WR Zavion Thomas

TE Bauer Sharp

EDGE Patrick Payton

EDGE Jack Pyburn

LB Harold Perkins Jr.

CB Mansoor Delane

S AJ Haulcy

