Kim Mulkey and LSU Women's Basketball Battling South Carolina for No. 3 Prospect

Oak Grove (La.) five-star forward Caroline Bradley will be back in Baton Rouge on Saturday for the program's blockbuster matchup against Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Bradley, the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has emerged as an elite target with the "Who's Who" of women's basketball entering the race for her services.

The 6-foot-5 star comes in as the No. 1 prospect in Louisiana with a myriad of offers on the list - including Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks after the program made the call over the summer.

But Mulkey and the LSU staff have prioritized Bradley with the Tigers continuing to keep a foot on the gas for the gifted center.

Mulkey and the entire LSU Tigers staff hit the road to River Ridge (La.) in December to check-in with Bradley for her matchup against John Curtis for one of the program's double-digit meetings with Bradley to this point.

LSU has taken multiple trips up to Oak Grove across the last two years to receive face-time with Bradley - this time attending a road game of hers near New Orleans.

Courtesy of Carolina Bradley's Instagram.

"Bradley has the size on the interior that makes it difficult for high school prospects to keep her off the glass on either end of the court," 247Sports wrote.

"She is comfortable playing through contact. In due time, look for her to become increasingly aware of where potential double teams are coming from, allowing her to make passes to open shooters in real time. For a young prospect with her size, Bradley moves well from side to side while maintaining a consistent pace of play."

It's clear LSU has the edge here in her recruitment with Mulkey and Co. hosting Bradley for multiple unofficial trips to Baton Rouge, but the top programs will continue ramping up their push.

Now, Bradley will be back in Baton Rouge on Saturday for a visit.

South Carolina and others are swinging for the fences in Bradley's process alongside the LSU Tigers where she continues exploding on the prep scene.

Bradley played an integral role in Oak Grove’s pursuit of a state championship last season as just a sophomore.

She averaged 20.6 points, 14.5 rebounds, 2.6 blocked shots, and 2.5 assists, lifting the Lady Tigers to a 21-4 record - ultimately falling in the title game.

Now, all eyes are on the backend of her junior campaign with Mulkey and Co. keeping tabs on the elite 2027 prospect as she navigates her process with LSU a frontrunner.

More LSU News:

Five-Star LSU Football Signee, No. 1 Player in America Labeled 'Most College Ready'

Lane Kiffin on the Road: LSU Football Travels Across America To See Elite Targets

LSU Football Believes This Transfer Portal Addition Can Elevate Lane Kiffin's Tigers

Join the Community: