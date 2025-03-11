LSU Tigers Baseball in the Rankings: Where Does Jay Johnson's Group Currently Stand?
Jay Johnson and the No. 1 ranked LSU Tigers capped off last week's undefeated stretch with a Game 3 victory over the North Alabama Lions in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
Johnson and Co. went 5-0 on the week with a pair of victories over North Dakota State along with a trio of wins over the North Alabama Lions.
Now, the Tigers will have one final tune-up game on Tuesday night against the Xavier Musketeers in Baton Rouge before Southeastern Conference play begins on Friday night.
How did LSU fare last week? Who stood out for the program in Alex Box Stadium?
LSU Baseball Report – March 10, 2025
Overall Record: 16-1
Last Week’s Results (5-0)
March 4 (Tue.) – NORTH DAKOTA STATE (W, 11-9)
March 5 (Wed.) – NORTH DAKOTA STATE (W, 13-3 – 7 innings)
March 7 (Fri.) – NORTH ALABAMA (W, 13-2 – 7 innings)
March 8 (Sat.) – NORTH ALABAMA (W, 6-2)
March 9 (Sun.) – NORTH ALABAMA (W, 11-5)
This Week’s Schedule
March 11 (Tue.) – XAVIER, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
March 14 (Fri.) – MISSOURI, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
March 15 (Sat.) – MISSOURI, 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
March 16 (Sun.) – MISSOURI, 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
Tigers Update
- LSU has won 11 straight games, marking the Tigers’ longest win streak since February 26 through March 18, 2023, when they captured 13 games in a row.
- Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson turned in a remarkable out on Saturday versus North Alabama, recording a career-high 15 strikeouts in 7.0 innings in the Tigers’ 6-2 victory … the 15 Ks marked the most recorded by an LSU pitcher since June 24, 2023, when Ty Floyd posted 17 strikeouts in Game 1 of the College World Series Finals vs. Florida … Eyanson limited North Alabama to two runs on two hits with two walks in the seven-inning outing, firing 95 pitches … after allowing the two runs and two hits in the first inning, he blanked UNA over the next six innings without allowing a hit … Eyanson struck out seven consecutive hitters from the first through third innings, and he retired 13 straight hitters from the third through the end of the seventh inning … he struck out the side in the seventh to complete his outing … Eyanson improved to 3-0 this season, and he has logged 35 strikeouts in 24.0 innings.
- Junior first baseman Jared Jones batted .474 (9-for-19) in LSU’s five wins last week with two doubles, four homers, nine runs and nine RBI … he recorded a 1.211 slugging percentage and a .545 on-base percentage for the week … in Wednesday’s victory over North Dakota State, he was 3-for-4 with two homers, five RBI and three runs … in the final two games of the North Alabama series, he was a combined 5-for-8 with two doubles, two homers and three runs scored … Jones is batting a team-high .429 (27-for-63) on the year with eight doubles, six homers, 26 RBI and 23 runs scored … he now has 48 career homers, which is tied with Tommy White (2023-24) for No. 9 on the LSU all-time homers list.
- Freshman outfielder Derek Curiel helped lead LSU to five straight wins, batting .385 (5-for-13) with two doubles, four RBI, eight runs, eight walks and a .619 on-base percentage … Curiel kept his season-long on-base streak alive, as he is the only LSU player to have reached base safely in all 17 games this season … the Tigers’ lead-off hitter, he is batting .421 on the year with five doubles, one triple, one homer, 15 RBI, 22 runs and a team-high .588 on-base percentage.
- Senior outfielder/DH Josh Pearson’s grand slam in Sunday’s win over North Alabama marked the first grand slam of his four-year LSU career … Pearson’s grand slam was the first by an LSU player since May 22, 2024, when Tommy White blasted a grand slam versus Kentucky at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala.
- The Tigers’ pitching staff recorded 20 strikeouts in Saturday’s win over North Alabama – 15 by RHP Anthony Eyanson and five by RHP Zac Cowan – marking the most Ks posted by LSU in a game since it logged 20 Ks on March 6, 2024, at Southeastern Louisiana.
