Multiple LSU Baseball Commits Raised Their Draft Stock at MLB Combine

The MLB Draft combine offers a chance for young players to improve their draft stock, and in turn hurts the chances for high school commits to make it to campus.

For a school like LSU who gets some of the top players in the nation to sign with the school, it's a known fact that some don't have a chance of suiting up for the Tigers. Their draft stock is too high to pass up a multi-million dollar contract and a chance to get to the MLB within a few years.

Some of the fringe players have reportedly had strong showings at the combine which took place this week at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz. This could make them less likely to make it to campus. Here's who stood out

Dominic Santarelli - 1B/OF

LSU outfielder William Patrick throws the ball | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Santarelli committed to LSU on signing day back in November, and is one of the top outfielder prospects in the country. He has already been on the radar of some MLB teams, and the combine helped his stock even more.

Out of the twelve top recorded exit velocities during the combine, which includes both collegiate and high school prospects, Santarelli recorded four of the highest. He hit a ball 115.1 mph, which was fifth overall, with numbers also hitting 114 and 113.9 mph.

Dominic Santarelli hit seven balls north of 114 mph and put two balls into the upper deck above the cantina… pic.twitter.com/LvNULBm4u4 — Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) June 23, 2026

Santarelli reportedly has about even odds to make it to campus versus going pro.

But Baseball America has him as one of the four best power hitters coming out of high school, and he's ranked No. 141 on their overall draft board.

Lucas Nawrocki - LHP/1B/OF

Ethan Frey hits a ball during the 2025 College World Series | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Nawrocki has already been a player whose slot is right on the fence between going pro and going to LSU.

He is one of the top LHP prospects in the nation, but improved his slot as a two-way player with his bat.

Teams have been trying to hide Aledo (Tx.) Lucas Nawrocki’s bat all season. He was already a potential $2m LHP.



Today might have help seal his name as a bat. One of the better swings of the morning groups, multiple 109s. Gets to it easy. Pro-ready frame.



📈📈📈 pic.twitter.com/ruoU5Z4brw — Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) June 23, 2026

He is a talent that LSU would absolutely love to have in Baton Rouge, especially because the team is in real need of lefties, but his showing at the combine might be too much to pass up.

Like Santarelli, he is a true 50/50 on his future based on his talent.

CJ Weinstein - INF

Steven Milam throws the ball across the infield in a 2026 game | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Weinstein was a top candidate to come in and have a chance to immediately impact the infield until shortstop Steven Milam announced he was coming back for 2027.

CJ Weinstein INF | Orange Lutheran

- LSU Commit

- Toe tap created rhythm

- worked g2g with a level swing pic.twitter.com/Jh2CpmpFqe — JB Sebastiano (@jb_sebastiano) June 24, 2026

He is a solid infielder who had a strong hitting display at the combine. Unlike the previous two mentioned, Weinstein is a little more likely to make it to campus, though his showing in Phoenix could help him rise in the draft rankings.

Weinstein went to the same high school as Derek Curiel, who decided to not go to the draft and went on to win a national championship at LSU and raise his draft stock. Perhaps Weinstein could do the same.

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