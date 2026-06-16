How Jay Johnson Plans to Keep LSU Commits From Leaving for MLB Draft

The 2026 MLB draft is nearly here, which calls for an anxious time as an LSU baseball fan. The draft will begin on July 11th in Philadelphia.

Last season, the draft really hurt LSU's freshman class as eight high school signees left to play professional baseball. Hopefully, that number will dwindle this year. Four current Tigers and 15 commits will enter the draft, and several of them will compete at the MLB Draft Combine.

Losing players is inevitable. But head coach Jay Johnson has a way to combat this issue.

Johnson is Using a Different Approach to Keep Players at LSU

Apr 28, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Jay Johnson looks at the stands before a game against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Alex Box Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Most high school players will forego college for money at the professional level. Johnson told Koki Riley of The Advocate, "If it's about money, we're going to lose them." But he hopes to reach these commitments a different way.

Johnson said, "We want the player that looks at it as it's not pro over college or college over pro. I want the player who looks at it like LSU's the best place to start their journey to be a pro player."

The most recent example is shortstop Steven Milam. There was a lot of discussion around his future with LSU. Ultimately, he withdrew his name from the MLB draft and elected to return to Baton Rouge. Milam could've been a pretty high selection, but his return signals a likely desire to win and continue to elevate his draft stock.

Shortly after Milam's decision, Florida transfer Cade Kurland also withdrew his name from the draft. It speaks to the program that Johnson has built. Players come to LSU to get drafted and have their abilities seen on the biggest stage.

It's unclear what the 2027 class will do next month. Tigers' fans can only hope that as many players as possible stay. LSU is currently ranked second in the 2026 recruiting rankings, according to Perfect Game. The class is highlighted by pitchers Logan Schmidt and Jenson Hirschkorn, who are both expected to attend the MLB Draft Combine.

Meanwhile, the Tigers can continue to add depth through the transfer portal. They've done that in a big way with the additions of Kurland, Dawson Park, and the highest-ranked transfer, outfielder Bino Watters.

LSU had a disappointing 2025 season. There is no doubt that the season left a sour taste in everyone's mouth, and there is an eagerness to return to the top of college baseball. Hopefully, Johnson's strategy can keep players around to help make that run.

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