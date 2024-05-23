LSU Football: Former 5-Star LSU Running Back Officially Visits UCLA Bruins
Former 5-star running back John Emery is currently visiting with the UCLA Bruins, entered portal last month.
LSU running back John Emery, a former five-star prospect, entered the NCAA Transfer Portal last month as a graduate student as he searches for a new home to play his final season of eligibility.
Now, Emery has taken his first official visit since entering the free agent market one month ago. The former Tiger is currently in California visiting with the UCLA Bruins on an official visit.
With one season of college ball remaining, Emery is looking for a program where he can make an immediate impact once he's 100% recovered from a torn ACL suffered last fall.
It's been a tricky road for Emery, who was rated a Top-15 prospect in the 2019 recruiting cycle, as he departed Baton Rouge in hopes of finding a place to close out his career.
During his time with LSU, Emery totaled 1,062 career rushing yards and 14 touchdowns while starting in five games and appearing in 37. He saw most of his production occur in 2020 and 2022, logging 75 and 76 carries, respectively.
Emery missed significant time with the program after sitting out the entire 2021 season due to academics as well as missing time in 2023 for the same reason.
The uphill battle continued towards the end of 2023 after Emery tore his ACL on a rushing play late in the year.
He announced he would not return to LSU after the 2023 season, and was not included in the current scholarship count. Many assumed he would either hang up his cleats or become an NFL free agent, but his next move is locked in.
Now, after the highs and lows of his playing career in Death Valley, Emery departed the program with one season of eligibility remaining. He hopes to be fully recovered from an ACL tear and suit up for his college of choice this fall.
Emery was the final active member of LSU's 2019 National Championship team that saw the program light up competition behind a historic season from Heisman winner Joe Burrow and Co.
