Ranking LSU Baseball’s Current Uniform Combinations

LSU is one of the country’s premier college baseball programs.

LSU, as a university, has one of the best color schemes in the country. The purple with the gold is satisfying, but those colors have an unmatched ability to match with neutral uniform colors.

It’s across every sport, every uniform and every fan’s wardrobe. Here’s baseball’s current uniforms ranked.

5. Gray

LSU Tigers' Steven Milam (4) throws the ball to first base as Auburn Tigers take on LSU Tigers during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LSU baseball’s gray uniforms are saved for the team’s time on the road.

The uniform’s light shade of gray makes the purple accents pop. The numbers and letters, which are purple and outlined with gold, bring even more life to the road jerseys.

The LSU baseball logo only appears on this uniform, making it distinctly unique.

Another difference is the number appearing on the right side of the uniform. Every other one has them on the left.

The logo is unique and styled like baseball logos have traditionally been, but the other jersey’s branding is superior.

4. White

Cade Arrambide 0, LSU Tigers take on the Southern Jaguars in Baton Rouge, LA. Tuesday, March 31, 2026. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The white jerseys are LSU’s home alternate for the grays.

It’s the same color patterns: the purple piping and purple letters and words have gold outlines. Of course, that goes well against the white background color of the uniforms.

The branding across the chest reads Tigers, all capitals with sharp edges and wide curves.

It’s a simple and unique font that fills up the jersey.

What truly differentiates this from the grays is the orientation on the front of the jersey. And that’s what separates it from the gray jerseys.

3. Purple

LSU teammates wait at home to celebrate with LSU's Derek Curiel (6) after Curiel hit a grand slam during a college baseball game between Tennessee and LSU at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee., on April 3, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The purple has become a favorite for LSU’s Friday night starter, as the last three have all chosen them for their starts.

The purple is the inverse of the white jerseys, with no piping. That means there’s white letters and the gold outlines still.

Despite those colors being similar to each other, the gold draws out the white, making the letters and colors almost pop from the stands or broadcast.

These are typically worn with the white pants, but this season some appearances saw pinstripe pants.

2. Pinstripes

Apr 28, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Louisiana State Tigers pitcher Danny Lachenmayer (28) reacts as Southeastern Louisiana Lions infielder Alex Perry (4) rounds the bases for a home run at Alex Box Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

LSU’s pinstripes are iconic.

It’s a nod to baseball’s roots.

And with LSU’s color scheme, it’s a very clean look.

Typically worn on Tuesday nights, these uniforms are a fan favorite.

It’s paired with purple lettering and numbers that have that gold outline. The stripes themseleves are purple, so the gold accents create a clear distinction on the jersey.

The script Tigers is exclusive to this uniform, and it is a beautiful supporting feature to anchor the old school inspiration for this uniform. It’s a truly nostalgic font giving the uniform a classic feel.

The addition of a Louisiana-shaped patch on the sleeve was largely beloved by fans, so much so that the patch now appears on the other jerseys as well.

1. Championship Gold

Derek Curiel 6, The LSU Tigers take on Little Rock in game 6 of the 2025 NCAA Div 1 Regional Baseball Championship at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. . Sunday, June 1, 2025. SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The golds are LSU’s staple uniform.

They’ve been around since the late 90s, seeing different roles over time.

The first time LSU wore these uniforms was in the 1996 postseason when head coach Skip Bertman thought the new attire would boost morale after a disappointing end to the regular season.

After they were introduced, the Tigers won every time they wore the golds, culminating in the program’s third national title.

After that, the uniforms were in and out, but in 2008, the uniforms were cemented into the current role.

Then-head coach Paul Mainieri made them the designated uniform option for Game 3 of every series, or the Sunday game.

They’ve also been worn in three of LSU’s five national title winning games.

They’ve been utilized in that role ever since, being crowned the “Championship Golds” or “Sunday Golds.”

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