LSU Baseball's Season Is Over, but the Most Viral Moment in Team History Lives On

LSU was facing elimination in extra innings of the 2018 SEC tournament when it faced a delimma.

The Tigers had lost their designated hitter in the fourth inning, and pitcher Todd Peterson was dealing with no end in sight against South Carolina. To keep Peterson's arm in the game, LSU head coach Paul Mainieri talked to him about picking up a bat.

That's when he became an LSU legend.

Peterson's legendary postgame interview

LSU Tigers pitcher Todd Peterson reacts during the seventh inning against the Florida Gators | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

"Go yard," Peterson said about his mindset heading into the batter's box.

"I mean, I'm a pitcher, why not swing as hard as I can? I got nothing to lose," Peterson said to the SEC Network on the field. "[Mainieri] was like 'yeah, did you ever hit in high school?' I go 'yeah, I hit bombs.' He's like 'alright, swing away.'"

Mainieri might have lost some trust in his right-handed pitcher if he had not hit a two-RBI double—which came with two strikes and two outs—that helped win the game for LSU 6-4 and kept the Tigers alive in the tournament. The truth came out in the post-game press conference.

"Coach, I'll be honest, I never hit in high school. My coach wouldn't let me," Peterson admitted, sitting one seat apart from his coach.

Mainieri couldn't believe it, but he couldn't even be mad since Peterson came through.

"You lied to me?" Mainieri said between laughs.

"I wanted to swing," Peterson said.

Why was Peterson batting in the game?

Austin Bain was the Tigers' DH heading into the game, but the two-way player was brought to the mound in the fourth inning. Because the DH was brought into the field, LSU had lost that spot in the lineup and pitchers had to bat.

Mainieri avoided having a pitcher bat until the 12th because Peterson was in the middle of a stellar outing that would help earn him an appointment to the 2018 SEC All-Tournament team. And with this game going deep into extra innings, the Tigers needed to save as many pitchers as possible.

Peterson pitched five innings, while only allowing four hits and two runs. One of the runs came in the bottom of the 12th after he had already given the Tigers some insurance.

What was next for Peterson?

Peterson hosted a 3.86 ERA in his junior 2019 season with LSU over 49 innings. That LSU team would fall to Florida State in the super regionals 2-0. He was then drafted by the Washington Nationals in the seventh round of that years draft.

Peterson never made it above AAA, but spent six years in the minor leagues and another in the Mexican League before retiring from baseball in 2025. He is now active on instagram with golf content.