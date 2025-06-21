Schedule Update: LSU Baseball vs. Coastal Carolina in Game 1 of National Title Series
The LSU Tigers will square off against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Saturday night at Charles Schwab Field with all eyes on Game 1 of the College World Series Finals.
Jay Johnson and Co. are back in the National Championship series for the second time in the last three seasons after capturing a title in 2023.
"I would coach this team forever, and obviously the talent on it is exceptional. But, they’re also great people that completely bought into the mission of the team. And tremendous self-discipline, tremendous mental strength to go along with that talent. And very worthy of playing in the championship series," Johnson said.
Now, Johnson and the Tigers are back in the College World Series Finals with a chance to bring hardware back to Baton Rouge.
A look into the schedule for Saturday and the final betting lines heading into Game 1.
The Preview: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (56-11) vs. LSU Tigers (51-15)
DATES/TIMES
• Saturday, June 21 at 6 p.m. CT (ESPN)
STADIUM
• Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. (24,500)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 6 NCAA Tournament National Seed
• CCU – No. 13 NCAA Tournament National Seed
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TELEVISION
• Saturday's game will be televised on ESPN.
The Finals Betting Lines: LSU vs. Coastal Carolina
*Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook*
LSU: -1.5 (+114)
Coastal Carolina: +1.5 (-145)
Over/Under: 8.5 runs
Money Line:
- LSU: -160
- Coastal Carolina: +124
Johnson and the LSU Tigers enter Saturday night's clash as 1.5 run favorites with Coastal Carolina currently coming in as the underdog.
LSU, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, is favored at -190 to win the College World Series Finals while Coast Carolina has +155 odds.
