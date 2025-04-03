Schedule Update: No. 5 LSU Baseball vs. No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners in Thursday's Game 1
No. 5 LSU will hit the road for a three-game Southeastern Conference series against the No. 9 ranked Oklahoma Sooners in Dale Mitchell Park as SEC play ramps up.
Jay Johnson's crew is coming off of a series sweep of the Mississippi State Bulldogs last weekend in Baton Rouge with the program looking to carry their momentum against a fierce opponent.
“Oklahoma is a very impressive team, obviously off to a very good start. They present a lot of problems on offense; they play a very aggressive style with the bunting and the running. We’re going to really have to handle the ball in the infield and from the mound," Johnson said of the Sooners.
"They have one of the best pitchers in the country (right-hander Kyson Witherspoon), who we will see on Thursday night. So, it will be a tremendous challenge and we’re looking forward to competing against a really good team.”
The Preview: No. 5 LSU Tigers (27-3, 7-2 SEC) at No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners (23-5, 5-4 SEC)
DATES/TIMES
• Thursday, April 3 at 6 p.m. CT
STADIUM
Dale Mitchell Park in Norman Okla. (3,180)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 5 Baseball America; No. 6 USA Today; No. 7 D1 Baseball
• OU – No. 9 Baseball America, No. 9 USA Today; No. 10 D1 Baseball
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Thursday game will be televised on ESPN2; Friday and Saturday games will be streamed live on SEC Network +
LSU's Hot Start: Tigers Turning Heads
• LSU’s 27-3 overall record is its best through 30 games since the 2013 season, when the Tigers posted a 28-2 mark through 30 games … LSU’s 7-2 SEC record this season is its best conference mark through nine games since the 2013 team logged an 8-1 league record … the Tigers enter the Oklahoma series riding a five-game win streak.
• LSU is No. 1 LSU in the SEC and No. 3 in the nation in batting average with a .337 mark … the Tigers also lead the SEC in doubles (73), and LSU is No. 2 in the conference in hits (333) … LSU is No. 4 in the nation in hits and No. 5 in doubles … the Tigers are No. 2 in the SEC and No. 3 in the nation in on-base percentage (.456), and No. 2 in the league and No. 5 in the nation in runs scored (301).
- LSU pitching staff is No. 2 in the SEC in strikeouts (338) and No. 5 in the league in opponent batting average (.216) … LSU is No. 5 in the nation in strikeouts pitched per nine innings (12.2).
