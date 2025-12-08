LSU Football Could Target This SEC Defensive Lineman, Louisiana Native in Portal

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a chaotic stretch in Baton Rouge after the program inked double-digit players during the Early Signing Period while also assembling a new staff in town.

After Kiffin arrived in Louisiana last Sunday, the new shot-caller of the Bayou Bengals began working the phone lines immediately with National Signing Day near as he looked to both retain the current class while also put his touch on it.

Now, with 14 newcomers signed to the LSU Tigers, Kiffin is set to navigate the next few phases in Baton Rouge with roster retention and roster reconstruction of the utmost importance.

The "Portal King" is set to have a treasure chest full of cash to use in the NCAA Transfer Portal with an annual increment of roughly $25 million to utilize in "roster cash" moving forward.

"Then go to the portal, which I have zero concern about the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said last Monday.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

There has been a common theme of LSU hitting the Transfer Portal and bringing back guys from Louisiana - if necessary - to this roster, though Kiffin's approach will almost certainly be different.

But there's a new name in the market that is set to officially be in the Transfer Portal once it opens on Jan. 2: Texas Longhorns DL Melvin Hills.

Across four seasons in the Lone Star State, the Louisiana native appeared in four games where he finished his time with the program logging one tackle.

Hills redshirted in his first season followed by suiting up in four games in 2025: San Jose State, UTEP, Sam Houston, and Arkansas.

LSU will be looking to reconstruct pieces of the defensive line this offseason with the departure of Ahmad Breaux to the NCAA Transfer Portal along with Bernard Godoen and Jacobian Guillory to eligibility afte exercising their time in college.

The Tigers are also fresh off of inking the No. 1 defensive line haul in America with three newcomers signing to the program - including two five-stars.

- ATH Lamar Brown: No. 1 ATH in America

- DT Richard Anderson: No. 1 DT in America

- DT Deuce Geralds: No. 3 DT in America

- Trenton Henderson: Top-10 EDGE

Now, if LSU were to be searching for depth pieces with Louisiana ties, Hills could certainly be a name to monitor after spending his time on the prep scene at Lafayette Christian Academy alongside current LSU running back Ju'Juan Johnson.

