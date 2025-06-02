Start Time and How to Watch: LSU Baseball vs. Little Rock in Regional Championship
The top-ranked LSU Tigers will return to action on Monday night in a winner-take-all clash against the Little Rock Trojans to determine the champion of the Baton Rouge Regional.
Jay Johnson's crew will look to bounce back at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field after dropping Sunday's matchup against the Trojans.
“Great job by Little Rock [on Sunday],” Johnson said. “Winning two games against two great teams, and you’ve got to tip your hat to them. They took a lot of good at-bats throughout the day.
"I watched their entire first game as it was transpiring and it was complete performance by them. I think our game tonight kind of speaks for itself where it got away from us and we'll leave it here tonight, turn all our focus to tomorrow and find a way to play great.”
Now, all focus turns to Monday night with the LSU Tigers looking to keep their 2025 season alive and punch their ticket to the Super Regionals.
The Preview: No. 4 Seed Little Rock Trojans (26-33) vs. No. 1 Seed LSU Tigers (45-15)
DATE/TIME
• Monday, June 2 at 8 p.m. CT.
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 6 NCAA Tournament National Seed, No. 1 Seed in Baton Rouge Regional
• Little Rock – No. 243 NCAA RPI; No. 4 Seed in Baton Rouge Regional
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Monday's game will be televised on ESPN2 and streamed on SEC Network +.
The Baton Rouge Regional Updated Schedule:
Friday, May 30
Game 1: (1) LSU vs (4) Little Rock at 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network): LSU Wins 7-0
Game 2: (2) Dallas Baptist vs (3) Rhode Island at 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN +): Dallas Baptist Wins
Saturday, May 31
Game 3: No. 4 Little Rock vs. No. 3 Rhode Island: 2 p.m. CT - Little Rock Wins 22-10
Game 4: No. 1 LSU vs. No. 2 Dallas Baptist: 8 p.m. CT on ESPNU - LSU Wins 12-0
Sunday, June 1
Game 5: No. 4 Little Rock Trojans vs, No. 2 Dallas Baptist Patriots - 2 p.m. CT - Little Rock Wins 8-6
Game 6: No. 4 Little Rock Trojans vs. No. 1 LSU Tigers at 8 p.m. CT - Little Rock Wins 10-4
Monday, June 2
Game 7: No. 4 Little Rock Trojans vs. No. 1 LSU Tigers: 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2
The NCAA Tournament Schedule:
Selection Show: Monday, May 26 at 12 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Regionals: Friday - Monday, May 30 - June 2
Super Regionals: Friday - Monday, June 6-9
First day of MCWS Games: Starts Friday, June 13
MCWS Finals: Saturday - Sunday/Monday, June 21 - 22/23
