Start Time and How to Watch: LSU Baseball vs. Texas A&M Aggies in SEC Tournament
No. 3 seeded LSU will square off against the Texas A&M Aggies on Friday in Hoover (Ala.) with the Tigers opening postseason play in the SEC Tournament.
Jay Johnson and the Tigers rounded out the regular season as the No. 1 ranked program in America, according to D1 Baseball, with LSU looking to carry the momentum into tournament play.
Texas A&M is coming off of a Thursday victory over the Auburn Tigers to advance to the quarterfinals with a date now set between the two programs.
“Our guys will be excited to play, and the focus right now is on the game in front of us. We haven’t played since last Saturday, and I don’t believe we’ve had a five-day break in between games all season," Johnson said.
"The players have been great this week; we had good work at home and a good workout here (Hoover, Ala.) today. The mindset is good, and our players are eager to compete in a first-class event.”
A look into the broadcast information for Friday, the pitching matchup and numbers on LSU ace Kade Anderson.
The Preview: No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies (30-25) vs. No. 3 LSU Tigers (42-13)
DATE/TIME
• Friday, May 23 at approx. 6:30 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. (15,000)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 1 D1 Baseball, No. 1 USA Today, No. 1 Baseball America
• TAMU – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Friday’s game will be televised on SEC Network and streamed on SEC Network +.
PITCHING MATCHUP
LSU – So. LH Kade Anderson (7-1, 3.47 ERA, 83.0 IP, 23 BB, 133 SO)
TAMU – Jr. LH Myles Patton (3-4, 5.10 ERA, 72.1 IP, 16 BB, 79 SO)
Meet the Ace: Anderson Takes the Bump for the Tigers
Sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson, a 2025 Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist, defeated South Carolina last Friday, limiting the Gamecocks to one run on four hits in 6.2 innings with three walks and nine strikeouts.
Anderson improved to 7-1 this season and lowered his cumulative ERA to 3.47 … Anderson has pitched 83.0 innings this season, recording 23 walks and 133 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a .220 batting average.
The LSU pitching staff is No. 2 in the SEC in team ERA (3.78), and the Tigers are No. 3 in the league with 611 strikeouts … LSU is No. 3 in the SEC in opponent batting average (.224).
