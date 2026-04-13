Stock Up, Stock Down: LSU Baseball Facing Major Adversity Amid Brutal SEC Stretch

In what became a weekend to forget for Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers this past weekend, the defending National Champions suffered the program's first SEC series sweep of the 2026 season.

LSU hit the road to Oxford for a three-game series against the Ole Miss Rebels with the Tigers unable to find any rhythm at Swayze Field, continuing to struggle in conference play after falling to 6-9.

“We got dominated for the first six innings, you can’t lose sight of that,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “Rabe is a good pitcher, and we couldn’t do anything with him. We did come back from the late deficit on a Sunday, which we’ve done before, but we didn’t make the plays we needed to win the game.”

What's the buzz on the LSU Tigers as the midway point of SEC play arrives? What's next?

The LSU Baseball Update: April 13 Edition

Overall Record: 22-15

SEC: 6-9

Last Week’s Results

April 7 (Tue.) – BETHUNE-COOKMAN (L, 7-10)

April 10 (Fri.) – at Ole Miss (L, 3-6)

April 11 (Sat.) – at Ole Miss (L, 2-12 – 7 innings)

April 12 (Sun.) – at Ole Miss (L, 7-8)

This Week’s Schedule

April 14 (Tue.) – NORTHWESTERN STATE, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

April 17 (Fri.) – TEXAS A&M, 6 p.m. CT (ESPN)

April 18 (Sat.) – TEXAS A&M, 7 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

April 19 (Sun.) – TEXAS A&M, 1 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

Tigers Update

• Freshman first baseman Mason Braun led LSU at the plate in the Ole Miss series, batting .455 (5-for-11) in three games with one double and one run scored … for the entire four-game week, Braun hit .429 (6-for-14) with one double and two runs scored … he was 3-for-4 with a double in Friday’s game at Ole Miss, tying his career high for hits that he first accomplished on February 20 versus Indiana.

• LSU hit home runs in three consecutive at-bats on Sunday at Ole Miss, accomplishing the feat for the second time in a week … centerfielder Derek Curiel, designated hitter Cade Arrambide and rightfielder Jake Brown homered in consecutive at-bats in the seventh inning on Sunday, reducing a 7-0 Ole Miss lead to 7-3 in an inning where the Tigers eventually tied the score at 7-7 … LSU also hit back-to-back-to-back home runs on April 5 at Tennessee, with Arrambide, third baseman John Pearson and second baseman Seth Dardar homering in three consecutive at-bats in the seventh inning.

• Rightfielder Jake Brown homered three times and drove in five runs for the Tigers in four games last week … Brown leads the team with 15 home runs and 46 RBI on the year … Brown is No. 3 in the SEC in RBI (46), No. 3 in home runs (15), No. 6 in runs scored (42) and No. 8 in base hits (48).

• Centerfielder Derek Curiel homered, collected five RBI and scored three runs in four games last week … Curiel leads LSU in batting average at .359, and he has produced eight doubles, two triples, five homers, 39 RBI and 40 runs … Curiel is No. 2 in the SEC in triples (2), No. 5 in hits (52), No. 8 in RBI (39), No. 9 in batting avg. (.359) and No. 9 in runs scored (40).

• Catcher/DH Cade Arrambide has reached base safely in 14 straight games, and he has a current five-game hitting streak … Arrambide hit .429 (6-for-14) in four games last week with one double, one homer, two RBI and and run scored.

• Shortstop Steven Milam has committed just one error all season in 139 chances, producing a .993 fielding percentage … Milam is No. 6 in the SEC in hit-by-pitch (11), and he is No. 9 in the league in at-bats with 143 on the year … he has a current reached-base safely streak that has stretched to 14 games.

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