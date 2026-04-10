LSU Football Linebacker Breaks Down Decision to Follow Lane Kiffin From Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers assembled the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America this offseason headlined by nine Top-100 players joining the roster in Baton Rouge.

In what became a massive stretch for Kiffin and Co. amid his first handful of months in the Bayou State, LSU stole headlines repeatedly with dynamic additions across January.

But Kiffin made sure to bring over touches of his Ole Miss Rebels roster as well spearheaded by linebacker TJ Dottery.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder totaled 98 tackles, including 48 solo, last fall to lead the Rebels in both categories across a massive 2025 campaign amid a College Football Playoff run. He also added two forced fumbles, a pair of pass breakups and 1.5 sacks during the season.

Why make the move to LSU? Dottery broke it down.

"Talking to my family and a lot of prayer, I honestly felt like this was the best decision for me for a lot of different reasons. The major one, the scheme on defense, being able to just fly around, have fun, and then just the journey to Ole Miss from Clemson," Dottery said on Thursday.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

"Kiffin giving me that opportunity, and once he got here, and everything shook out, him reaching out, I felt like why not go play for the coach who gave me my opportunity when a lot of other coaches didn't at that time?

"He's a genuine person who is going to tell you the truth. Also, I respect the way he goes about his business and how he handles himself inside the facility. Everybody has fun outside of football but when we're in the facility, it's time to work. and you're locked in on the main goal, and you can tell he does a great job at that."

Now, as Dottery continues his first offseason in Baton Rouge, expectations are rising for the Alabama native as he works through his third stop across his college career.

"It's been really, really fun. [Defensive coordinator Blake Baker] is awesome. Honestly, from the scheme to just how he coaches. Obviously, he coaches you hard, wants you to be better," Dottery said.

"The excitement when you make a play that he brings is awesome. Just him having cleats on and really interacting with us at practice. It's been nothing but good."

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