LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue navigating Spring Camp in Baton Rouge with the program generating unprecedented buzz as the new era begins in the Bayou State.

In what has become a historic offseason for the Tigers, Kiffin and Co. have reconstructed the roster while transforming the coaching staff under new leadership.

LSU inked nine Top-100 transfers via the portal in January, but quarterback Sam Leavitt remains the talk of the town after signing with the program as the No. 1 overall player in the free agent market.

Now, the Tigers' top signal-caller is generating more national buzz with CBS Sports labeling Leavitt as a Top-10 quarterback in America and top-five in the Southeastern Conference.

"Strong-armed and athletic, Leavitt was the top passer in the portal this cycle and Lane Kiffin worked overtime to land him. Leavitt led Arizona State to a Big 12 title and the school's first CFP trip as a redshirt freshman in 2024 before injuries cut his sophomore campaign in half last fall," national college football writer Brad Crawford wrote.

"At his best, Leavitt stars when the pocket breaks down and he freelances a bit. He is responsible for 46 career touchdowns and faces significant pressure to perform as the portal's No. 1 player in Baton Rouge."

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Kiffin broke down the quarterback room, philosophy on the position group, and systen heading into the remainder of the offseason while addressing the media this week.

"I just feel nowadays it's a little easier to play quarterback than it used to be years ago, as far as how long you've been there. If you look around the country, a lot of people transfer, go play at new places, and look at the previous place we were at. The guy didn't get there until the summer. That went into the decision where I feel like years ago you've been really concerned that the quarterback's going to miss your spring," Kiffin said.

"In my opinion, that was not a good idea until the system of how they selected teams was fixed. Until it was fixed, that there were automatic bids, until it was truly fixed that a strength of schedule matters how it should, until that's fixed, it made zero sense to me to go add another hard game and put teams on the road five times in this conference. Top to bottom, it's the hardest conference to play in and the hardest stadiums," Kiffin said.

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