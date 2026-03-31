Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers
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LSU Athletics remains in headlines this offseason with the program hiring two of the most polarizing head coaches in college sports following the additions of Lane Kiffin and Will Wade.
Kiffin made his move official on Nov. 30 after being named the new shot-caller of the Tigers as they prepare for a historic 2026 campaign in Death Valley while Wade returns for his second stint as the decision-maker in Baton Rouge.
In what became a "messy" exit from NC State last week, Wade made the decision to depart the Wolfpack for a return to LSU as social media quickly went into a frenzy following the move.
“Make no mistake, this is home,” Wade said. “I wasn’t born in Louisiana, but Louisiana’s home for me, and me and my family and so, you know, we’re coming back to make history.
"We’re gonna make history one way or the other … to try to hang a banner, win a national championship. Or I’m going to be the first coach fired from the same school twice. But one way or another, one way or another, we’re going to make history.”
Now, Kiffin has weighed in on the blockbuster move for the LSU Tigers where he took the podium on Tuesday morning following Day 4 of Spring Camp in Baton Rouge.
"I talked to him the other day. I don't know a lot about basketball but he's been very successful wherever he's been. I think, too, if you're passionate about a place, and you're a really good coach, that's a really good combination. I know there's a lot of judgment about whether he should go, he just got there and all those things. I probably have a unique a view of that," Kiffin said while smirking.
"I know people here are really excited about it. I'm sure that it does speak volumes of LSU because, to me, there's somebody that understands everything about LSU, understands the power of LSU, went through a very unique situation, a little break up, and then makes the decision to come back. To me says a lot about LSU."
Kiffin also weighed in on how each individual coach has a different story and different goals with the LSU culture speaking volumes to both coaches decisions.
"I just think everything is everybody's story. They got one life to live. What they want to choose to do and what they believe their story is after they get the best information they can from the people that are closest to them, they make their decisions. Then, in my opinion, it's that person's job to go prove that decision right," Kiffin said.
More LSU News:
LSU Basketball's Will Wade Receives Lucrative Contract With Massive Roster Investment
Nation's No. 2 Cornerback, Highly-Touted LSU Football Target Sets Visit With SEC Rival
Lane Kiffin Intrigued By This LSU Football Position Group Amid Massive Offseason
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Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics.Follow znagy20