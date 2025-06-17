The New Start Time: LSU Baseball vs. UCLA Bruins in College World Series Matchup
OMAHA, Neb. – The LSU-UCLA College World Series game was halted Monday night at 7:20 p.m. CT due to inclement weather.
Approximately three hours later, the NCAA announced the game would be resumed at 10 a.m. CT Tuesday.
The game will resume at the beginning of the top of the fourth inning with LSU leading 5-3, and UCLA coming to bat.
The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network, with network TV telecast plans to be determined.
The winner of the LSU-UCLA game will advanced to the winner’s bracket round at 6 p.m. CT Wednesday.
The loser of the LSU-UCLA game will meet Arkansas in an elimination game at 6 p.m. CT Tuesday.
UCLA struck for three runs in the top of the first inning Monday night as third baseman Roman Martin lined an RBI double, rightfielder AJ Salgado provided an run-scoring single and centerfielder Payton Brennan added an RBI groundout.
LSU responded with four runs in the bottom of the first as rightfielder Jake Brown smacked an RBI single, and first baseman Jared Jones unloaded a three-run homer, his 21st dinger of the season.
The Tigers extended the lead to 5-3 in the third when catcher Luis Hernandez delivered a two-out RBI single.
The Buzz on the LSU Tigers: College World Series Edition
LSU is 49-15 overall and the Tigers are the No. 6 National Seed in the NCAA Tournament. LSU is ranked No. 1 in the nation by Baseball America, and No. 3 by D1 Baseball and USA Today in their most recent polls.
The Tigers posted a 19-11 SEC regular-season record and finished in third place in the 2025 conference standings … LSU won at least 19 league games for the 19th time in school history and for the second time in the past three seasons.
LSU opened the 2025 College World Series Saturday night with a 4-1 win over No. 3 National Seed Arkansas.
Sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson (11-1) worked 7.0 innings Saturday night and limited Arkansas to one run on three hits with two walks and seven strikeouts, firing 100 pitches.
Freshman right-hander Casan Evans earned his seventh save of the season, pitching around a lead-off single in the ninth to retire the final three Arkansas hitters, and redshirt sophomore right-hander Chase Shores worked a scoreless eighth inning with two strikeouts.
