The Schedule Update: LSU Baseball vs. Oklahoma Sooners Saturday Game 3 Start Time
Jay Johnson and the fifth-ranked LSU Tigers will look to complete a sweep of the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday afternoon in Game 3 of the SEC series.
After back-to-back impressive victories in Norman, LSU continues clicking against the No. 9 ranked team in America.
“I thought we played great tonight across the board,” said Johnson. “We just played good baseball tonight; a great night by Josh Pearson and Chris Stanfield, he was outstanding tonight. So, a really complete performance, and I’m proud of our team.”
Right-hander Anthony Eyanson (5-0) earned the win in his longest SEC outing of the season on Friday night.
He worked 5.2 innings and limited the Sooners to two unearned runs on three hits with four walks and eight strikeouts.
Right-hander Casan Evans picked up his sixth save of the year, working the final 3.1 innings and allowing just two hits with no walks and five strikeouts.
“I thought Anthony got ahead more in the count as the game went along, and his ability to mix his pitches was excellent,” Johnson said. “A really, really good job by him tonight, and he keeps getting better.”
Now, all focus shifts towards Saturday afternoon with Chase Shores set to take the mound for the Tigers.
The Preview: No. 5 LSU Tigers (29-3, 9-2 SEC) at No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners (23-7, 5-6 SEC)
DATES/TIMES
• Saturday, April 5 at 2 p.m. CT.
STADIUM
Dale Mitchell Park in Norman Okla. (3,180)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 5 Baseball America; No. 6 USA Today; No. 7 D1 Baseball
• OU – No. 9 Baseball America, No. 9 USA Today; No. 10 D1 Baseball
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Friday's game will be streamed live on SEC Network +
Pitching Matchup: Game 3 Edition
LSU – So. RH Chase Shores (4-1, 5.40 ERA, 31.2 IP, 14 BB, 35 SO)
OU – TBA
The Notes: Getting to Know Oklahoma
• The Sooners are 23-5 overall, 5-4 in the SEC … Oklahoma won two of three games at South Carolina (March 14-16) and vs. Mississippi State (March 21-23) before dropping two of three games last weekend at Alabama … earlier this week, the Sooners posted an 8-6 win over Texas Tech on Tuesday at Riders Field in Frisco, Texas.
• Oklahoma is No. 10 in the SEC with a .298 team batting average, and the Sooners have 52 doubles, nine triples, 36 homers and a league-leading 74 stolen bases … the OU pitching staff is No. 9 in the SEC with a 4.22 cumulative ERA has a 285 strikeouts in 243.0 innings … the Sooners staff is allowing a .245 cumulative opponent batting average.
• OU right-hander Kyson Witherspoon is No. 2 in the SEC in strikeouts with 64, No. 3 in ERA (2.32), No. 4 in innings pitched (39.0) and No. 6 in opponent batting average (.189) … the Sooners are led at the plate by infielder Jaxon Willits, who is hitting .312 with three doubles, two triples, a team-high eight homers and 28 RBI … catcher Easton Carmichael is hitting .310 with six doubles, two triples, six homers and a team-best 30 RBI.
