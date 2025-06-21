The Starting Lineups: LSU Baseball vs. Coastal Carolina in Game 1 of CWS Final
The LSU Tigers will be back in action on Saturday night at Charles Schwab Field for Game 1 of the College World Series Finals against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.
Jay Johnson and Co. return to the diamond with the chance to make a statement in the opening game as ace Kade Anderson takes the mound for the Tigers.
After defeating the Arkansas Razorbacks twice along with a win over the UCLA Bruins, LSU is 3-0 in Omaha ahead of Saturday's National Championship matchup.
Now, a significant challenge lies ahead with Coastal Carolina up next for the LSU Tigers in a best-of-three series at Charles Schwab Field.
"They're excellent at getting a lead-off man on base. They use the bunting game about as good as anybody that does in college baseball. Again, that's a '20 year thing; that's not a 2025-team thing. They play really good defense. They don't beat themselves," Johnson said.
"You have to win the game. I said this very similarly when we played UCLA the other day: You have to win the game because they're very fundamentally sound and they're going to play the right way. So you have to execute your game plan and execute your fundamentals to earn the win against them."
A look into the Saturday broadcast information, Johnson's take and the Game 1 starting lineups in Omaha.
The Preview: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (56-11) vs. LSU Tigers (51-15)
DATES/TIMES
• Saturday, June 21 at 6 p.m. CT (ESPN)
STADIUM
• Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. (24,500)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 6 NCAA Tournament National Seed
• CCU – No. 13 NCAA Tournament National Seed
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TELEVISION
• Saturday's game will be televised on ESPN.
Jay Johnson's Take:
"I think if you're at this point in the NCAA tournament, you've been battle-tested. I think that's just the way that it is.
"I think for our team, I don't believe there's anything we have not seen. What I mean by that is high-level pitching, high-level bullpen, high-level defense, offenses with speed, power, hitting skills, know how to play the game, move the offense.
"I think like we're very prepared. And we'll just leave it at that. I said it earlier in the week -- one of my attitudes about all of this is everything is training for something. I feel like we're well-trained, well-prepared for, in my opinion, probably the best team that we've played this year in Coastal."
LSU Tigers
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
LF Derek Curiel
C Caden Bodine
DH Ethan Frey
LF Sebastian Alexander
SS Steven Milam
2B Blake Barthol
RF Jake Brown
3B Walker Mitchell
1B Jared Jones
RF Blagen Pado
C Luis Hernandez
1B Colby Thorndyke
CF Chris Stanfield
DH Dean Mihos
2B Daniel Dickinson
SS Ty Dooley
3B Michael Braswell III
CF Wells Sykes
LHP Kade Anderson
RHP Cameron Flukey
First pitch for Game 1 of the College World Series Final is set for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.