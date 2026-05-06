LSU Coach Jay Johnson Provides Injury Update on Omar Serna

LSU baseball's offensive resurgence has been led by freshmen, and catcher/designated hitter Omar Serna Jr. has been at the forefront.

"[Serna is] tied for first most talented guy on the team," head coach Jay Johnson said back on March 20. "[He's] not coming out [of the lineup] anytime soon, probably ever."

The only other game he has missed since Johnson's statement was a Tuesday game after getting hit hard in the head the Sunday prior.

Johnson's update

LSU catcher Omar Serna catches the ball | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He's good. He just wasn't good enough to play," Johnson said. "He's kind of been battling some back stuff here for about a week, and he's battled it pretty darn good."

In the past week, Serna has had six hits over 17 at bats. He's also had two doubles and a home run in those games. He presence in the lineup will be absolutely necessary as the team needs about four more wins to make the NCAA tournament, and has a series on the road against No. 5 Georgia.

"Hopefully he's fine for the weekend. I don't know that yet, but he's a competitive kid," Johnson said. "I'm optimistic."

LSU has had a few injuries stay past their welcome this year. Chris Stanfield missed a month with a hand injury that originally sounded like it would have him out for a few games. Cooper Moore was said to miss 2-3 weeks with an arm injury but had to get season-ending surgery.

The fact that Johnson was unsure about the scope of the injury—though he said nothing is wrong structurally—could mean this follows the pattern of Stanfield and Moore, even if to a lesser extent.

What it means for LSU

If Serna is to miss the Georgia series, it would obviously be a huge blow as his bat has been among the hottest on the team. The next hottest bat is Cade Arrambide, who also a catcher. Johnson is not planning on taking either of them out of the lineup.

Arrambide caught the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, Sunday's series finale and Tuesday's win against Tulane. He is able to catch for an extended period of time, but it runs the risk of breaking down his bat.

Eddie Yamin IV has also spent time catching and as designated hitter. He is a power bat who also has solid defense behind the plate. Though his bat is not where Serna's is right now, he has the ability to be clutch and can supplement the offense.

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