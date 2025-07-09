Angel Reese Joins Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Carmelo Anthony on NBA 2K26 Cover
Angel Reese continues elevating her brand to new heights as the former LSU Women's Basketball star sets the pace as a prominent figure in the WNBA.
On Wednesday, the current Chicago Sky forward was named a cover athlete for NBA 2K26 WNBA Edition where she once again makes history.
Reese will also be on the "Leave No Doubt" Edition alongside Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and NBA great, Carmelo Anthony.
“Being on the cover of NBA 2K26 and debuting my first-ever signature shoe with Reebok on that cover, the Angel Reese 1, is more than a milestone — it’s a statement,” Reese said in a press release.
“It’s about representation and showing young girls they can be confident, bold, and take up space unapologetically."
The LSU star also debuted her first signature shoe on Wednesday as she continues seeing her overall brand skyrocket.
"To be cemented in NBA 2K history is a special honor that reflects not only my journey, but also all the veteran WNBA players who have paved the way before me and the growing impact of the league as a whole," Reese said.
"I’m proud to be part of a game that continues to elevate women’s basketball and can’t wait for fans to see how NBA 2K26 brings our game to life like never before.”
As she continues navigating her second season in the WNBA, Reese is averaging 12.6 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists throughout 17 games.
Only in her second season with the Sky franchise, Reese’s rebounding prowess has quickly lifted her into the top-10 for rebounds in the organization’s history.
She also became the first WNBA player with 15-plus rebounds in four-straight games, while surpassing the 500 point and 500 rebound mark the quickest.
Over the last few weeks, Reese has played some of her best basketball, which included a 24 point, 16 rebound, and seven assist effort against the Los Angeles Sparks on June 29.
In mid-June, Reese had 11 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists against the Connecticut Sun, becoming the second youngest WNBA player to record a triple-double.
Reese, who played at LSU from 2022 to 2024, helped lead the Tigers to two Elite 8 appearances, including her crucial role in LSU’s run to its first National Championship in 2023.
In her first season, she led the SEC in both scoring (23.0 ppg) and rebounding (15.4 rpg), becoming just the fifth player in conference history to lead the league in both categories.
