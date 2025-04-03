Coveted LSU Basketball Transfer Target Reveals Commitment Decision to SEC Rival
Matt McMahon and the LSU Tigers are scorching hot in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program up to three additions to this point, but there remain priority targets on their radar.
McMahon and Co. have hosted multiple transfers for visits to campus while also holding Zoom meetings with others.
This week, the Tigers met with UCF transfer Keyshawn Hall via Zoom with both parties having mutual interest.
The Big 12 star led the conference in scoring this past season after averaging a whopping 18.8 points per game on 42.7 percent shooting from the field.
Hall is a player that can do it all on the floor. He stands at 6-foot-7 where he can play on the wing, but also has the abillity to put the ball on the floor to get to the rim.
Along with being able to score efficiently, Hall also has been a reliable rebounder after averaging 7.1 boards per game during the 2024-25 season.
He was in touch with LSU, Auburn and Arkansas, among several others, but SEC programs salivating at the potential he attains.
Now, Hall has made his decision after revealing a commitment to Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers on Wednesday.
McMahon and the Tigers currently hold the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America despite not landing Hall with the program up to three additions as it stands.
The Splash Addition: UNLV's Dedan Thomas Jr. [Guard]
Thomas, 6-1, was named the Mountain West Co-Freshman of the Year in the 2023-24 season and was a Mountain West third team and NABC All-Mountain District Second Team selection for the 2024-25 season.
He led the Runnin’ Rebels in scoring and assists this season with 15.6 points per game (ninth in the Mountain West) and 4.7 assists per game (third in the Mountain West).
He shot 41.3 percent from the field (10th in MW), while making 35 percent of his three-pointers. He had an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.5 (3rd in the MW) and played an average of 35.8 minutes per contest (2nd in MW).
Thomas Jr., started each of the 26 games he appeared in for UNLV this past season, scoring in double figures in 22 games. He had 20 or more points in five games and dished out five assists or more in 16 games.
Thomas Jr. was ranked No. 4 overall in the transfer portal by 247sports.com. He was ranked ninth by ESPN.com.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dedan Thomas Jr., to Baton Rouge,” said LSU men’s basketball head coach Matt McMahon. “Dedan is a creative and skilled point guard who makes everyone around him better. We love his ability to orchestrate the offense, get into the paint off the bounce, and shoot the ball from behind the 3-point arc.
"His vision on the court, unselfishness, and ability to throw the lob pass are fun to watch. I am really excited about his passion for player development and the opportunity to play at LSU. We cannot wait for his arrival on campus this summer.”
The five-star recruit is the son of UNLV player Dedan Thomas Sr., who played on some of the Runnin’ Rebels programs in the early 1990s. He was an honorable mention All-America selection and his name is featured throughout the UNLV record books.
As a freshman, Thomas Jr., also led the team in scoring at 13.6 points per game, 5.2 assists and 36.2 percent from distance, starting all 34 of UNLV’s games.
