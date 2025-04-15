Former LSU Teammates Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith to Team Up in the WNBA
TCU guard, and former LSU Tiger, Hailey Van Lith, was selected with the No. 11 overall pick by the Chicago Sky in the 2025 WNBA Draft on Monday night in New York City.
Van Lith was the first Big 12 player to come off the board after hearing her name called where she is set to join former LSU teammate Angel Reese on the Sky.
Van Lith wrapped up her collegiate career with 2,616 points, 698 rebounds, 579 assists and 171 games started to her name after stints with the Horned Frogs, LSU Tigers and Louisville Cardinals.
She became the NCAA record holder for most games started and minutes played (5,692) following her first and only season in Fort Worth in 2024-25.
Van Lith, from Wenatchee (Wash.), led her teams to a 145-31 combined overall record across her five-year collegiate career.
She became the first and only player in the history of the sport to lead three separate schools to the Elite Eight in March upon staking TCU to its debut appearance in an NCAA Regional Final.
Her 2024-25 campaign was the greatest single season a TCU basketball player has engineered by every measure.
Van Lith was tabbed an All-American by all four major media organizations. The 5-foot-9 guard swept Big 12 Player and Newcomer of the Year accolades and was named the league's tournament MVP.
She averaged 17.9 points, 5.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game while concluding the year with a 1.8 assist-to-turnover ratio.
Van Lith broke TCU's single-season records for points scored (683) and assists (204). She ended the spring as one of only three players in the country in 2024-25 to record 600 points and 200 assists.
Now, after a five-year collegiate career, she'll join forces with Reese in Chicago with the pair of former LSU Tigers set to join forces once again.
(Statistics via TCU Horned Frogs Release)
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.