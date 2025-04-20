Former LSU Women's Basketball Forward, Five-Star Prospect Visits ACC Program
LSU forward Jersey Wolfenbarger officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on April 11 following a one year stint in Baton Rouge.
Wolfenbarger recently wrapped up her lone season in with the Tigers as a rotational piece for Mulkey and the LSU program after transferring in from Arkansas.
In her first year with the program, Wolfenbarger served primarily as a backup center with averages of 4.6 points and 3.4 rebounds per game with 24 blocks in total on the season.
She played 13.2 minutes per game with nine starts after handling minutes behind both Aneesah Morrow and Sa'Myah Smith.
The initial report earlier this month was that Wolfenbarger would return to Baton Rouge for her senior campaign, but decisions move fast in the new age of college athletics.
Prior to her move to the Bayou State, she played a guard role on the perimeter for the Razorbacks, but Mulkey and Co. utilized her size as a force inside during the 2024-25 season.
The 6-foot-5, former five-star prospect will now look for her third school after stints with both the Arkansas Razorbacks and LSU Tigers.
But she's quickly hitting the ground running in her recruitment process after officially visiting the Louisville Cardinals this week.
Wolfenbarger remains a player with tremendous upside as the Louisville program continues turning up the heat for her services.
For the LSU Tigers, the program will retool the frontcourt this offseason with the departures of Wolfenbarger, Sa'Myah Smith and Aneesah Morrow, among others.
Mulkey's program has reeled in a pair of talented transfers to this point through the free agent market.
The Newcomers: LSU's Portal Additions
Kate Koval: Notre Dame [Forward]
The 6-foot-5 forward has officially signed with the LSU Tigers and is Baton Rouge bound after one season with Notre Dame.
“Having recruited Kate out of High School, we are very aligned in our vision for her personal development and the impact she can have on our program,” Coach Kim Mulkey said.
“Tiger fans will love the skill, physicality and passion that Kate will bring with her to Baton Rouge!”
Koval had a successful ACC All-Freshman season at Notre Dame, playing a key role in the Irish reaching the Sweet 16. She averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
Koval led Notre Dame with 55 blocks throughout the season; she recorded six games with 4+ blocks.
Koval was the USBWA National Freshman of the Week on November 18 after a quick start to her college career. Through the first three games of her career, Koval had 40 points, 33 rebounds, 8 assists and 15 blocks.
According to OptaSTATS, the last D1 freshman (male or female) to reach those numbers in any three-game span is Kentucky’s Anthony Davis.
After recording her first double-double in her third game with 14 points and 16 rebounds against James Madison, Koval went for 11 points and 19 rebounds against Lafayette.
Amiya Joyner: East Carolina [Forward]
The 6-foot-2 forward has put pen to paper with the LSU Tigers after signing with the program this week.
“I’m excited to welcome Amiya to Baton Rouge after an outstanding three-year career at ECU,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “She has a versatile interior game that will stretch defenses with her ability to play with her back to the basket as well as facing up. Her knack for rebounding will undoubtably be a welcomed addition to our frontcourt.
“We can’t wait for her to get to work in the PMAC to showcase her talent in front of the best fans in the country while pursuing championships!”
In three seasons at East Carolina, the 6-2 Joyner averaged 12.8 points and 9.6 rebounds per game as a First Team All-AAC. She comes to LSU with 41 career double-doubles.
She owns three of the top five rebounding seasons in ECU history and her 905 career rebounds are the fourth most in program history. Joyner is one of two players in ECU history with multiple 20-rebound games.
She also ranks No. 4 in program history with 132 blocks.
Joyner led ECU last season as a junior with 15.0 points and 9.2 rebounds per game with 34 blocks, 52 assists and 36 steals as a First Team All-AAC player.
