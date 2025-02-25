Former LSU Women's Basketball Guard Hailey Van Lith Dominating for TCU Horned Frogs
Former LSU Women's Basketball guard Hailey Van Lith continues a standout season with the TCU Horned Frogs after transferring last offseason.
Van Lith, who spent one season in Baton Rouge under head coach Kim Mulkey, made the decision to take her game to Fort Worth for her final season of college ball.
It's been an impressive college career for Van Lith after dominating at Louisville for three seasons prior to transferring to LSU for the 2023-24 season.
Now, after three seasons with the Louisville Cardinals and one season with the LSU Tigers, Van Lith is putting the final touches on her college run with the TCU Horned Frogs this year.
The prized guard elected to spend one more season in college rather than enter the 2024 WNBA Draft last offseason with the goal of benefitting off of one more season of development.
“You have to kind of look at what type of player you are,” Van Lith said last season with LSU. “There’s some people that have to capitalize in college because they’re not a pro-type player. Their likability is going to stay in college.
"And I think for me, that’s not the case. I’m a pro-type player. The deals will follow, like Angel said. The one downfall is visibility. And the amount of times we play on ESPN and ABC and all these major television channels, that becomes a lot less when you go to the WNBA where it’s at right now.
"You’re not going to be in the media as much, but from a brand aspect, as long as you do what you need to do and keep up that part of your life, then brands, they’re going to follow you when you go to the league.”
During the 2022-23 season with Louisville, Van Lith dominated the ACC with the Cardinals after averaging 19.7 points per game along with 3.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds on 41.1% from the field.
Fast forward to the 2023-24 season with LSU and it wasn't as strong of a year. The production went down alongside LSU stars Angel Reese and Aneesah Morrow with Van Lith dropping down to 11.6 points per game on 37% shooting.
Now, Van Lith is back to her old game with the TCU Horned Frogs this season. She's averaging 17.4 points per game along with 5.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds a night.
The heartbeat of the Horned Frogs has led TCU to a program best start this season at 26-3 on the year and ranking second in the Big 12.
Now, Van Lith and Co. are inching closer towards hosting Rounds 1 and 2 in the NCAA Tournament with the electrifying guard back in form this season for the Horned Frogs.
