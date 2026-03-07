LSU Women's Basketball vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Start Time and How to Watch

In a matchup that will have all of college basketball tuned in, Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers will square off against Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks in the SEC Tournament semifinals.

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers cruised past the Oklahoma Sooners in the quarterfinals round on Friday with the stage now set for a rematch against Staley's crew on Saturday afternoon.

Flau’jae Johnson met a major scoring milestone against the Sooners, finishing with 21 points. As she knocked down a three-pointer with 6:11 left in the ballgame, Johnson officially surpassed 2,000 career points at LSU.

She became the sixth Tiger to have at least 2,000 points, joining Joyce Walker (2,906), Seimone Augustus (2,702), Julie Gross (2,488), Cornelia Gayden (2,451), Sylvia Fowles (2,234).

Johnson is one of 14 active Division I players to score 2,000 points in their career.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Women's Basketball.

“Kind of just like trusting myself and making the right reads,” Johnson said about 2,000 career points. “Coach said just seeing matchups. I saw that (Raegan) Beers was in the paint, so I wanted to attack her.

"I know nobody can stop me in transition. Then I just started feeling it. My teammates started finding me. It started off with assists, though.”

Now, with Johnson in a groove and the LSU Tigers looking to keep their momentum alive, the stage is set for a matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the SEC Tournament Semifinal.

South Carolina won the last matchup on February 14, 79-72, inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Saturday’s contest will be televised on ESPN2 at 3:30 p.m. CT with Ryan Ruocco (pxp), Rebecca Lobo (analyst) and Holly Rowe (reporter) on the call. Fans can tune into the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick and Shaeeta Williams calling the action.

Courtesy of LSU Women's Basketball.

The SEC Tournament Updated Bracket:

Saturday, March 7 – Semifinals

Game 13: No. 4 LSU vs. No. 1 South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

No. 4 LSU vs. No. 1 South Carolina, 3:30 p.m. Game 14: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Texas, 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 8 – Championship

Game 15: Game 14 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 2 p.m.

More LSU News:

LSU Football and Michigan Wolverines Among Teams to Watch for Elite Florida Prospect

LSU Football Building Momentum in Pursuit of Coveted Georgia Bulldogs Commitment

Paul Finebaum Reveals Bold Statement on LSU Football's Lane Kiffin Amid Major Move

Join the Community: