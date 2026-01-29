How It Happened: LSU Basketball Suffers Devastating 80-66 Loss to Mississippi State

BATON ROUGE – Mississippi State made their season average in three-pointers in the first half, had a 12-rebound edge at intermission, went to halftime with a big lead and finished with an 80-66 win over LSU Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Mississippi State outscored LSU 44-21 in the opening 20 minutes, opening up as much as a 27-point lead in the frame. The Bulldogs shot 51.5 percent overall (17-of-53) and 7-of-14 from distance, while LSU was struggling to get going hitting 9-of-28 (32.1 percent), 1-of-10 from three-point range and a surprising 2-of-8 at the free throw line.

The Tigers committed just seven turnovers, the third game in the last four with single digit turnovers, but only had seven assists. LSU forced 16 turnovers by Mississippi State and had a 13-4 advantage in points off turnovers and recorded 12 steals.

Max Mackinnon led LSU with 15 points, while DJ Thomas Jr. and Rashad King each had 14 points. Pablo Tamba added 10. Thomas had four assists and no turnovers while Tamba had five rebounds.

Josh Hubbard had 15 points to lead Mississippi State, while Quincy Ballard added 13, Ja’Borri McGhee 11 and Sergej Macura 10.

State finished the game at 28-of-55 for 50.9 percent and 10-of-21 from distance. The Bulldogs added 14-of-20 free throws.

LSU, after shooting 53.3 percent in the second half finished the game at 43.1 percent (25-of-58) and 4-of-20 from the arc. LSU finished 12-of-23 at the free throw line (52.2 percent).

State outrebounded LSU, 43-24, for the game as both teams had 32 points in the paint. MSU had a 19-11 advantage in second chance points.

LSU travels to Columbia, South Carolina for a Saturday 5 p.m. game with South Carolina, televised on the SEC Network and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

LSU vs. Mississippi State Men’s Basketball

Post-game Quotes

January 28, 2026

LSU Head Coach Matt McMahon

Opening Statement…

“I thought our preparation today at shootaround was good with great energy and spirit. Credit to Mississippi State, they were the aggressors. Two teams tonight that were desperate for a win, and they played with a sense of urgency that we were unable to match. I thought the physicality on the glass clearly was a huge difference maker.

"We struggled to finish plays around the rim and at the free-throw line that got them out in transition, and they really made us pay from behind the three-point line. You look at it coming in, I think they were last in our league and bottom 10 in the country in assist rate; that’s because they have terrific one-on-one players in (MSU Guard Josh) Hubbard and (MSU Guard Jayden) Epps.

"I looked at the stat sheet right off the jump, they had nine assists and zero turnovers to start the game. They were just spraying it out and knocking down open shots while we dug too deep of a hole to have a chance in the game. The three-point line continues to be an issue for us. We’re struggling, from an efficiency standpoint, to make threes, and we’re giving up way too many on the other end. Very disappointing performance and great credit to Mississippi State, I thought they played exceptionally well tonight.

On the highs and lows of SEC play thus far…

“As it relates to last Saturday (85-81 defeat at No. 20 Arkansas), I thought we had great energy and played with great pace on both sides of the ball. The physicality was there, and for whatever reason tonight, that was not the case. Mississippi State took the fight to us and started right away on the glass, and then our inability to finish on the other end led to transitions.

"Before you know it, you’re down double figures from the jump and now you’re in comeback mode. I thought the physicality around the basket really bothered us and that we did not finish plays well. (MSU Forward Sergej) Macura off the bench had 10 (points) and 10 (rebounds) while (MSU Center Quincy) Ballard had a season-high 13 points and nine rebounds. Their size really bothered us around the basket on both sides of the ball.”

Senior Guard Max Mackinnon

Another team coming in hot, what were you all seeing out there, how defeating is it when teams are consistently doing that…

“Obviously it’s tough. Number 23 (MSU Guard King Grace) came in and made two threes. Did not know much about him but obviously he came in and hit those two threes. They get off to a hot start. Like he said we can’t keep letting this happen and we are going to bounce back.”

Free-throw misses and makeable shots do you think it’s mental…

“Nah, I trust everyone. Everyone works behind the scenes. I trust everyone’s work. Everyone misses and makes that’s just life. But everyone works so it’s not like no one is working behind the scenes. I trust everyone.”

