How to Watch Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball vs. Texas-Arlington on Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 5 LSU will welcome Texas-Arlington to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT for the Tigers’ penultimate non-conference matchup.

The contest will be televised on SEC Network with Sam Gore (pxp) and Tamika Catchings (analyst) on the call. Fans are also encouraged to tune in to the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams calling the action.

LSU, which has won 12 straight games, will be taking on UTA for the second time in series history. The last time both teams met was in 1978 when the Tigers played in the Houston Invitational and defeated the Mavericks, 93-55, as the top-ranked team in the nation.

Going into the LSU-UTA game, the Tigers are one of 12 teams that remain undefeated throughout the country. The Tigers are also one of five Southeastern Conference schools with an undefeated women’s basketball squad.

​​As of Dec. 20, LSU leads the country in seven statistical categories including bench points per game (49.8), field goal percentage (55.6), rebound margin (23.3), offensive rebounds per game (20.0), scoring margin (53.5), scoring offense (107.8), and three-point percentage (41.6).

Courtesy of LSU Women's Basketball.

LSU senior Amiya Joyner is 10 rebounds away from accumulating 1,000 rebounds in her career that spans three seasons at East Carolina and one season at LSU.

Last time out, as nearly 9,000 schoolchildren packed the stands at the PMAC, the fifth-ranked LSU women’s basketball team in its 91-33 victory over Morgan State in the program’s annual field trip game.

The official attendance of 8,743 announced at the LSU-MSU contest consisted of students from the greater Baton Rouge area. The collective had the opportunity to take in a game as classmates.

Senior Flau’jae Johnson and junior Mikaylah Williams led the Tigers’ scoring attack against MSU. Both finished with 14 points, but Johnson contributed four rebounds and two steals, while Williams had four rebounds and three assists.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Women's Basketball.

Freshmen post players ZaKiyah Johnson and Grace Knox provided some valuable minutes throughout as the majority of LSU’s rotation had between 17 and 21 minutes played.

Despite the near even distribution, ZaKiyah and Knox made an impact in the post. Knox finished with 10 points and seven rebounds, while ZaKiyah tallied eight points and seven rebounds.

