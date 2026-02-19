LSU Football, Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans Among Top Schools for No. 4 Rated WR

Las Vegas (Nev.) IMG Academy four-star wide receiver Eric McFarland has contenders on his radar this offseason with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers emerging as a program to keep tabs on.

McFarland checks in as the No. 4 rated wideout in America amid a fast rise on the recruiting scene with a myriad of offers coming in as of late where McFarland has now made the decision to skip his junior campaign.

The 5-foot-9, 176-pounder out of Nevada has reclassified from the 2028 Recruiting Class into the 2027 Recruiting Cycle where he will now play his senior campaign this fall at IMG Academy.

It's a significant move for the Top-10 wide receiver in America that holds offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Miami Hurricanes, and Michigan Wolverines, among others.

Across IMG Academy's first six games that stats were available in 2025, McFarland hauled in 20 passes for 414 yards and scored seven touchdowns - routinely making the highlight reel play in his sophomore campaign.

McFarland shined across the 7v7 circuit last spring and summer after running with the talented South Florida Express squad.

“South Florida Express was feeding Eric McFarland all day long on Day 1 of OT7 and that dint stop on Day 2 either. He was able to win at the intermediate levels of the field all afternoon and was even able to beat defenders vertically," Rivals wrote.

"However, he struggled with some drops on Day 2 that would’ve resulted in big plays. But even then, McFarland showed that he was clearly one of the most dominant pass catchers throughout the weekend and showed he can take on any defender that tries to cover him, regardless of classification. He’s definitely one to watch for in the future.”

Now, he's eyeing contenders with the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas A&M Aggies, and Kentucky Wildcats surging in his process.

The No. 4 rated wideout in America continues evaluating the top schools in his process with a critical stretch in his recruitment inching closer with unofficial and official visits on deck.

