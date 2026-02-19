LSU Football Predicted to Land Commitment From Elite Louisiana Running Back

Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High four-star running back Jayden Miles continues evaluating contenders in his recruitment with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers battling at the top for his commitment.

Miles checks in as the No. 1 rated running back in Louisiana with the hometown program emerging as a serious threat in his process amid a pivotal offseason in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, Houston Cougars, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Oklahoma Sooners, among several others, as he evaluates the contenders in his recruitment.

But it's the LSU Tigers that have emerged as the team to beat, according to multiple reports.

Miles attends Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High right down the road from LSU's campus where it's provided the program an upper-hand in their pursuit - hosting him on multiple occasions.

The No. 1 running back in Louisiana has stacked a myriad of unofficial visits over the years as the purple and gold emerge as the team to beat, according to multiple reports.

Now, the predictions are flying in with Rivals' Sam Spiegelman logging an expert pick.

"Last Friday, Sam Spiegelman of Rivals officially put in his prediction for the LSU Tigers. This makes a lot of sense and that's because of Lane Kiffin," 104.5 ESPN's Taylor Sharp said.

"I think you're going to see LSU get a lot of these top tier running backs... He uses them a lot and they're effective in his offense. It works for a lot of different running backs."

LSU continues targeting the top prospects in Louisiana with Kiffin and the new-look coaching staff eyeing Bayou State weapons.

"The high schools here, it's been great going to them and receiving the feedback. I've always enjoyed, over time, coming here and recruiting. I used to always say it's like: They love football. Everybody says they love football but the high school coaches here and the people in school, they love football," Kiffin said.

"They love coaching football. They love coaching the kids. They genuinely care about the kids. Something that's kind of gotten lost a little bit. I'd love to sign a lot of Louisiana kids.

