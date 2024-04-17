The Big Board: Kim Mulkey, LSU Searching For Point Guard in NCAA Transfer Portal
Kim Mulkey and her LSU program are navigating a busy month of April with the NCAA Transfer Portal officially open for business.
For Mulkey and Co., it's about finding a true point guard to lead her talented roster along with adding depth via the Transfer Portal.
The Tigers have been quiet about their moves, but behind the scenes, the work is being done as this program looks to add to their embarrassment of riches already.
The current state of the roster isn't one to frown upon. With sophomore sensation Flau'jae Johnson, SEC Freshman of the Year Mikaylah Williams and All-American caliber forward Aneesah Morrow returning. this program is in good hands.
Not to mention Sa'Myah Smith returning next season after missing most of the 2023-24 season due to a devastating knee injury.
The headlines will talk about Angel Reese departing for the 2024 WNBA Draft and Hailey Van Lith entering the portal in search of a new home, but the current roster remains impressive heading into the offseason.
The roster is in an solid state, but the Transfer Portal will be this program's best friend this offseason in search of a lead guard, wing depth and a coveted forward.
Here's the latest buzz surrounding LSU's search for a point guard:
Lucy Olsen: Villanova Transfer
LSU has been in contact with several high-profile transfer guards, but the biggest name of them all is All-American honorable mention Lucy Olsen.
Olsen, a 5-foot-9 junior guard from Pennsylvania, averaged 23.3 points in the 2023-24 season, behind only Iowa's Caitlin Clark (31.6) and USC's JuJu Watkins (27.1).
The No. 3 scorer in the nation was one of the top players in the Big East Conference last season, reeling in Big East Most Improved Player and unanimous All-Big East first-team honors.
Now, she's hit the free agent market with several programs pushing for her services.
Sources confirmed to LSU Country last Thursday that LSU is making their push in this one alongside a handful of powerhouse programs including Iowa and Stanford, among several others.
Iowa remains a team to beat here, but LSU will certainly put up a fight in this one for the top player in the portal. Olsen took an official visit to Iowa on Tuesday, but LSU is quietly looking to host Olsen, a source told LSU Country. The goal here is to get her to campus for a trip, but others are certainly making their run at the Top 5 transfer.
The Tigers have lost two point guards to the NCAA Transfer Portal in Hailey Van Lith and Angelica Velez over the last week with this program now shifting all attention to the free agent market in search of a guard.
Deja Kelly: North Carolina Transfer
A new name has entered the mix for LSU: All-American point guard Deja Kelly. The North Carolina star is a free agent after four seasons in Chapel Hill.
The three-time All-ACC first team selection has kept the Tar Heels in the mix as an option, but sources confirm to LSU Country that the Tigers are making their push at her services.
A 2020 McDonald's All-American, Kelly was a five-star recruit out of high school before dominating during her time with North Carolina.
This past season, Kelly averaged 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game on her way to another First-Team All-ACC selection.
She's one of the most coveted guards in the portal and LSU is certainly swinging at a few top players in the market.
Kailyn Gilbert: Arizona
The former Wildcats guard entered the NCAA Transfer Portal with two years of eligibility remaining after an impressive sophomore campaign for Arizona.
Gilbert averaged 15.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game to go along with shooting 40% from three-point range in Year 2 with the Wildcats.
LSU could pursue Gilbert, one of the more coveted targets in the portal, but her inefficiency with the ball in her hands (turnovers) could be an issue.
Mulkey and Co. will remain active in the NCAA Transfer Portal as their search for a point guard continues in the coming weeks.
LSU Country will have the latest on the Tigers Transfer Portal moves with visitors set to make their way to Baton Rouge in the coming weeks.
Other LSU News:
Kim Mulkey, LSU In Contact With High-Profile North Carolina Transfer Deja Kelly
LSU WBB: Kim Mulkey, LSU Set Visit Date With Top Transfer Guard Ruby Whitehorn
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.