Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Contender for No. 1 Prospect in Nevada
Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman four-star guard Aaliah Spaight has trimmed her list to 10 schools while setting multiple official visits heading into the fall.
Spaight, a Top-100 overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has reeled in offers from the likes of the South Carolina Gamecocks, North Carolina Tar Heels, Arizona Wildcats and Ole Miss Rebels, among several others.
But with Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers now entering the race after extending a scholarship to the Nevada native in July, the program is making its push.
The 5-foot-7 guard has exploded on the recruiting scene this summer with a myriad of schools in the mix as Mulkey and Co. look to make their presence felt.
According to 247Sports: "The dynamic 5-foot-7 guard in the class of 2026 has been one of the standout performers at Nike Nationals, where she currently leads the EYBL in scoring at 28.3 points per game, while also averaging 3.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists.
"Spaight scored 33 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists to help Team Why Not to a trip to the championship game today against Team Takeover."
Now, Spaight has cut her list to LSU, South Carolina, Texas, Texas Tech, North Carolina, Arizona State, Arizona, Rutgers, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech.
She has also locked in multiple official visits with the LSU Tigers set to receive one on September 11.
Spaight will check in with LSU [Sept. 11], Virginia Tech [Sept. 6], Texas Tech [September] and Arizona State [Oct. 24].
LSU is in the market for a point guard in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the program firmly in the race for five-star guard Autumn Fleary.
But it'll be a battle for the No. 2 rated point guard in America with heavy-hitters in the mix.
Fleary recently took to social media to reveal a top four consisting of the LSU Tigers, North Carolina Tar Heels, UCLA Bruins and Duke Blue Devils.
LSU and UCLA remain a pair of programs that are swinging for the fences with the Bruins proving to be a force on the NIL front.
