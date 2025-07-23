No. 1 Athlete in America, Five-Star LSU Football Commit Helping Recruit Top Prospect
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds has narrowed his focus to five schools with the LSU Tigers firmly in the mix.
Geralds, a Top-10 defensive lineman in America, will choose between the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes and Ole Miss Rebels in August after penciling in a decision date.
The 6-foot-1, 270-pound Peach State prospect spent the summer traveling across the country while evaluating the contenders in his process, and after multiple trips, has solidified his finalists.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers brought in Geralds for a multi-day stay in June alongside his family to soak in the scenes of campus.
Geralds was in Baton Rouge during the first weekend of the month where the program knocked it out of the park for the Georgia native.
The elite defender took in the scenes of campus alongside multiple priority targets, spent one-on-one time with head coach Brian Kelly and worked through a photoshoot in Tiger Stadium.
Following a trip to LSU, Geralds took official visits to see the Ole Miss Rebels, Ohio State Buckeyes and Oregon Ducks as he checked in with powerhouse programs across the nation.
But as decision time nears, one program is emerging as the team to beat.
Geralds, an Ole Miss legacy, is trending to the Oregon Ducks after Rivals' Sam Spiegelman and Steve Wiltfong recently logged predictions in favor of the Big Ten program.
But a five-star LSU commit isn't going down without a fight for the Top-10 defensive lineman in America.
Kelly and the Bayou Bengals secured a commitment from Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown on July 10 after going public with a decision where he has quickly become a recruiter for the program's 2026 Recruiting Class.
Brown, the top-ranked recruit in Louisiana, pledged to the hometown Tigers over the likes of the Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes down the stretch of his process.
For the 6-foot-4, 285-pounder, the opportunity to represent his home state and lace up his cleats in Tiger Stadium was the difference-maker as decision day neared in early July.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said.
"Frank Wilson. He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
Now, he has his recruiting cap on for Geralds as he makes his pitch to the talented defender.
It's no secret why Brown and the LSU Tigers are turning up the heat for Geralds in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
After racking up 114 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and 36 quarterback hurries as a junior, Geralds has emerged as one of the top defensive linemen in America with decision time now less than two weeks away.
The coveted Peach State prospect has locked in a commitment date for August 2 where he will choose between LSU, Oregon, Ohio State, Ole Miss and Michigan.
The Oregon Ducks remain the team to beat, but the LSU Tigers remain a school in the mix as decision time nears for Geralds.
