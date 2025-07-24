LSU Football and Notre Dame Fighting Irish Making Early Impression on Top Cornerback
Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson four-star cornerback Ashton Alston is beginning to evaluate the contenders in his recruitment process with multiple schools making an impression.
Alston, a Top-15 cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has earned a myriad of offers across his prep career with the LSU Tigers firmly in the mix.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder has also reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Ohio State Buckeyes, West Virginia Mountaineers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Alabama Crimson Tide and Oregon Ducks.
Alston has taken multiple unofficial visits this offseason with a trip to Baton Rouge being checked off the list in May.
The highly-touted defensive back took an unofficial visit to the Bayou State to round out the month of May with secondary coach Corey Raymond hosting Alston.
But he's also checked in with multiple other programs including Notre Dame and West Virginia, among others.
Now, with Alston's junior campaign inching closer, he's preparing to set unofficial visit dates for the fall with an opportunity to soak in game day experiences.
The LSU Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Missouri Tigers are in line to receive visits, according to Rival's Greg Smith.
Despite Alston gearing up for just his junior season, the talented cornerback is beginning to evaluate the early contenders in his process with the LSU Tigers making an early impression.
During Alston's sophomore campaign in 2024, he rounded out the season with 46 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups, 2 forcued fumbles and 3 interceptions.
Now, all eyes are on the Ohio native's junior season in 2025 with a myriad of college programs keeping tabs on the fast-rising defensive back.
