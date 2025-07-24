LSU Football, Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines Trending in Recruiting
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are cruising on the recruiting trail this offseason with the program securing commitments from multiple five-star targets.
After landing a pledge from the No. 1 wide receiver in America, Tristen Keys, the Bayou Bengals carried the momentum into the rest of the offseason to bolster the 2025 Recruiting Class.
Now, heading into August, LSU holds commitments from four prospects of five-star status with the program up to the No. 8 Recruiting Class in the nation.
LSU recently secured a pledge from Lamar Brown, the top-ranked two-way prospect in the 2025 class, after going public with a decision.
The Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab star committed to the LSU Tigers over the likes of the Texas A&M Aggies and Miami Hurricanes.
"Lamar Brown is a unique prospect. I think of him as the Travis Hunter of linemen. This is a guy who's played a lot of offensive line to this point in high school, but probably projects as primarily a defensive lineman moving forward," Rivals' Charles Power said.
"He's 6-foot-4, 280 pounds and is a guy who ran in the 4.8s in the 40-yard dash at the Under Armour New Orleans Camp. He can really move. So much versatility and so much athleticism. He's really a freak physically. LSU has to be ecstatic to get him in the fold."
But LSU isn't the only program of note cruising on the recruiting scene.
The Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines are also seeing a rise in the rankings this summer with the powerhouse schools now in the Top-10.
Texas sits at No. 4 with 21 commitments while Michigan is at No. 10 with 22 commitments.
Of note, the LSU Tigers sit at No. 8 with 16 commitments, the least amount of pledges from any program in the Top-10. LSU's average player rating is at 92.00.
The 2026 Rivals Recruiting Class Rankings:
No. 1: USC Trojans
No. 2: Georgia Bulldogs
No. 3: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 4: Texas Longhorns
No. 5: Texas A&M Aggies
No. 6: Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 7: Oregon Ducks
No. 8: LSU Tigers
No. 9: Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 10: Michigan Wolverines
LSU has double-digit prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Brian Kelly and Co. trending for multiple priority targets on the radar heading into August.
