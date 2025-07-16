Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Extend Offer to Top-Five Prospect in America
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers continue hitting the recruiting trail with force this offseason with the program recently going on the road to evaluate potential targets.
After signing an impressive class in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, Mulkey and Co. are beginning to keep tabs on top prospects for the future.
On Tuesday, the staff dished out a scholarship to Brookline (Mass.) Dexter School forward Ella Peper, a top-five prospect in the 2028 Recruiting Class.
The 6-foot-4 forward has become one of the most sought-after recruits in the rising-sophomore class after putting her name on the map last season.
Now, after a strong offseason on the AAU circuit, the LSU Tigers are the latest scholarship offer for the Massachusetts native.
Peper has earned offers from the likes of the TCU Horned Frogs, Oregon Ducks, Baylor Bears, Arizona State Sun Devils, Kentucky Wildcats and Miami Hurricanes as of late while she emerges as a name to know.
“For someone that tall, the way she moves is unbelievable,” her high school coach said. “She’s so smooth, she’s so fluid. She’s quick, she’s very athletic. To see someone at that size be able to move like a guard is kind of unheard of, especially that young … as you see kids grow, they kind of go through an awkward phase when they’re growing.
"They kind of lose their balance and all that stuff, and throughout the whole thing of her growing, she’s been so athletic and coordinated, and smooth for her size. And I think that that’s what they see.”
Now, LSU has entered the race for Peper's services as the fluid, dynamic forward navigates her recruitment process early.
The Tigers have hit the recruiting scene with force after also dishing out a scholarship to one of the top rising-juniors in America.
The Recent Offer: Sydney Savoury
LSU recently extended a scholarship to Belleville (Mich.) four-star guard Sydney Savoury after the staff flew out to watch the top prospects compete on the travel ball circuit.
Savoury, one of the top guards in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, is the latest prospect to receive an offer from Mulkey and Co.
The 5-foot-11 Michigan native has recently received offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Arizona Wildcats, Syracuse Orange, Baylor Bears and Kentucky Wildcats, among several others.
One of the most coveted guards on the market, Mulkey and the Tigers are now in on the action after getting in contact with the talented prospect.
The LSU staff has sent out multiple offers this offseason with the focus placing a primary focus on stacking talent in the front court.
