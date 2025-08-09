LSU Running Back Arrested for Allegedly Harboring Two Murder Suspects
LSU freshman running back JT Lindsey turned himself in to campus police on Friday after a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to a report from CBS Sports.
Lindsey was wanted for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder after he allegedly allowed two teenage fugitives to stay in his campus dorm room.
Shemell Jacobs, 17, and Keldrick Jordan, 18, were wanted on murder charges stemming from the May killing of 17-year-old Corey Brooks in Alexandria, Louisiana. They were arrested this past Monday at the Nicholson Gateway Dorms on LSU's campus by the U.S. Marshals Service. They had been staying in Lindsey's dorm room for nearly two weeks. Marshals found multiple firearms upon arresting the two teenagers, including two AR-15 rifles, a Draco, and a Glock.
The warrant for Lindsey's arrest alleges that he was aware that Jacobs and Jordan were wanted for murder. The accessory charge stems from allegations that Lindsey "knowingly harbored and aided Jacobs and Jordan."
Lindsey's defense attorney Kris Perret said that the running back was unaware that the teens were wanted for murder and was participating in fall football camp while the arrest took place.
"At this time, guys, we are cooperating with LSU PD," Perret told the media. "My client maintains he's fully innocent of all charges and any wrongdoing. We hope to get this straightened out pretty quick, and that's all we have to say at this point. We will have more later."
Lindsey was released from prison on $5,000 bond. Per school policy, he is temporarily suspended from football activities until there is a resolution to the felony charges.