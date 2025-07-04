Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Heavily Pursuing Top-Five Point Guard in America
Pomfret (Md.) Sidwell Friends School five-star guard Autumn Fleary is down to four schools as she begins winding down her recruiting process this summer.
Fleary, the No. 11 overall prospect in America, took an official visit to LSU in March with Kim Mulkey and Co. hosting her for a multi-day stay.
The coveted 2026 prospect trimmed her listed last October with the LSU Tigers not making the cut, but fast forward just a few months later and the program was back in the mix after turning up the heat.
Fleary revealed finalists including Duke, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Clemson, Arizona, TCU, UCLA, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Florida, Miami and Maryland.
Now, she's made another cut to her list.
Fleary took to social media on Friday to reveal a top four consisting of the LSU Tigers, North Carolina Tar Heels, UCLA Bruins and Duke Blue Devils.
It's a strong list of schools that Mulkey and Co. will compete against, but following an official visit in March, the Tigers are making a positive impression as a contender.
During Fleary's official visit to LSU, she had the chance to talk one-on-one with Mulkey, meet the current roster, and go through a photoshoot, she took to social media to showcase her official visit.
Fleary has become a priority recruit for the LSU Tigers. She's a crafty guard that thrives at going downhill with the ability to finish inside. The piece that will intrigues LSU is the way Fleary can create for others.
The five-star guard has the North Carolina Tar Heels firmly in the mix with the LSU Tigers set to battle the blue-blood program down the stretch.
247Sports' Evaluation: "I watched Autumn Fleary of Team Takeover compete at an elite level during the USA Basketball U17 trials. Her performance in Chicago at Nike Nationals was just as impressive as it was in Colorado Springs.
"Fleary consistently excels at getting downhill and creating opportunities for the multiple high-level players on Takeover's roster. She plays with pace and creativity, making it difficult for opposing defenses to prevent her from executing her moves off the dribble.
"On the defensive end, Fleary is more than willing to lead the press and create chaos for the other team in the process."
More LSU News:
The Buzz: LSU Football Trending for Multiple Targets on the Recruiting Trail
LSU Baseball's Derek Curiel Named D1 Baseball's National Freshman of the Year
LSU Football Beats Out Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators for Five-Star EDGE
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.