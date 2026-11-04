Live Game Thread, LSU Tigers vs. LSU New Orleans Season-Opener

LSU men's basketball will kick off its season under Will Wade, showcasing the new and improved program under Wade, nicknamed 'The General.'

The Tigers will face the LSU New Orleans Privateers to mark the 20th time the two in-state neighbors have met, with the season opener being the third straight season.

As Wade returns to the stage of the PMAC after a historical coaching carousel back to Baton Rouge, the anticipation for a familiar face leading new roster talent will have its first debut of the season.

Wade took the unconventional approach of filling out a roster this season, signing multiple international stars from the EuroLeague. Unfortunately, that put Wade in some rough eligibility waters, with concerns over players who signed NBA contracts.

After taking the loss in the courthouse, Wade is ready to complete a regular-season win with his eligible roster, full of transfer talent and overseas stars.

The team has already been able to secure two wins in preseason exhibition play against McNeese and UCF, before taking an unfortunate two-point loss to Florida State.

Now that the Tigers open up the regular season with a clean record, LSU fans are excited to once again see a new coach takeover a purple and gold program again.

Starting Lineups

Florida guard Xaivian Lee (1) pressures LSU forward Marquel Sutton (10) during the second half of an NCAA mens basketball game at Steven C. O'Connell Center Exactek arena in Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, January 20, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU

PG: Donovan Dent

SG: Skyy Clark

Wing: Abdi Bashir Jr.

Forward: Mo Dioubate

Center: Brice Dessert

LSU New Orleans

PG: Cham Okey

Gaurd: Kahlil Signleton

Guard: Nick Jones

Forward: Ezenwa Nwakamma

Forward: Enzo Boudouma

FIRST HALF

Dessert wins the tip-off, putting the Tigers on the board with an early dunk. Donovant Dent turns the ball over while driving down the court before being fouled and making one of two allotted free throws. He takes a shot from deep, scoring a three-pointer, before Saliou Niang comes up close for a quick layup.

Under 16 - LSU 8, LSU New Orleans 0

Another early dunk from Michael Ruzic to set an early tone with possession. LSU-New Orleans claps back with a layup from Nwakamma before Skyy Clark finds Divine Ugochukwu for a sneaky layup for the Tigers. Ruzic continues to hang out near the rim, adding two points for back-to-back scoring possessions.

Under 12 - LSU 18, LSU New Orleans 3

The privateers add a point after a foul free-throw for Ominu, before Ruzic makes another routine dunk in the paint. After some foul trouble, both teams slowly add on points, with five fouls from the LSU Tigers and eight from the LSU Privateers.

Under 8- LSU 27, LSU New Orleans 8

Niang makes a fast-break turnover against the Privateers, followed by a dunk to keep up the defensive production. Dent emerges as a playmaker, with a made three-point jumper, an assist to Ruzic, and a dunk to finish out the triple-scoring possessions.

Under 4- LSU 46, LSU New Orleans 11

Abdi Bashir makes his first three-point jumper of the night. Oguchukwu adds two points to the total after a personal foul, adding a late-hlaf layup as the time runs out.

Halftime: LSU 53, LSU New Orleans 17

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