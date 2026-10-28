RJ Luis Jr.'s Attorney Compares Greg Sankey to Kim Jong Un After Winning LSU Eligibility

After an eventful offseason, the LSU Tigers men's basketball team is about to begin the first full season of their second stint with head coach Will Wade.

LSU has made major headlines due to roster controversy, eligibility issues and a countless amount of court rulings.

A player at the center of this was former St. John's star R.J. Luis Jr., who had recently been ruled ineligible to play by the SEC due to signing undrafted NBA contracts with the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz. He never appeared in an NBA game.

However, things have suddenly shifted in Luis Jr.'s favor.

RJ Luis Jr. Granted Temporary Eligibility With LSU

St. John's Red Storm guard RJ Luis Jr. (12) during the first half against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luis has been granted a temporary injunction that makes him eligible to play for LSU without punishment from the SEC, per reports from Toyloy Brown III of The Advocate.

Luis had previously been deemed ineligible under SEC rules that stated players who had previously signed professional contracts could not play in the conference. However, the latest court ruling is bypassing that rule, at least for now.

LSU's season opener is on Tuesday against New Orleans. It's unclear if another ruling will be handed down before tipoff, making it appear likely that Luis Jr. will be able to suit up for the Tigers.

It's expected that the SEC will fight back on this, especially considering some of the comments made by Luis' attorney regarding SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

RJ Luis Jr.'s Attorney Delivers Wild Greg Sankey Comment

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during the SEC Basketball Tipoff at Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Brown's report, Luis Jr.'s attorney had some pointed comments toward Sankey after the ruling was handed down in their favor on Wednesday.

"LSU may be intimidated by ‘Kim Jong’ Sankey, but we're not," Luis Jr.'s attorney Tony Clayton told Brown.

A slight shot at LSU, but an even bigger shot at Sankey and the SEC.

This quote is a microcosm of what the offseason has been like for the Tigers basketball program, and the drama is likely far from over.

But in the event that Luis Jr. remains eligible for LSU, the Tigers are getting a game-changing talent for the 2026-27 season.

A former Big East Player of the Year at St John's, Luis Jr. played in 85 games (52 starts) while averaging 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals on 43.9 percent shooting across three seasons of college basketball.

Set to play alongside players like Donovan Dent, Abdi Bashir Jr. and Mo Dioubate, LSU will have one of the SEC's most interesting rosters if Luis Jr. remains eligible.

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