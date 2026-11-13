LSU Basketball’s Perfect Start Faces A New Brutal Test

The LSU Tigers men's basketball team will take on the No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs in Spokane, Washington, on Saturday. The game serves as the Tigers' first real test of the season, as LSU has yet to face a ranked opponent.

Head Coach Will Wade's team is undefeated through three games of the regular season. The Tigers won 100-57 against LSU New Orleans, 92-51 against Texas Southern, and 90-50 against Louisiana Tech.

Gonzaga provides an opportunity for LSU to prove they can win against top-tier competition. The Tigers will play against only one other ranked opponent in the nonconference season in No. 8 Houston on Dec. 13. With the lack of ranked nonconference opponents, both games carry significant weight for the Tigers' March Madness hopes.

What parts of LSU's system can survive against a ranked opponent

Mo Dioubate 10, LSU Tigers take on LA Tech Basketball. November 9, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA; at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers are averaging 54.6% field goals made while holding opponents to a 26.6% average through their first three games. The high field goal average is led by freshman Michael Ruzic, who has a 77.8% personal mark.

The Bulldogs are averaging a 53% field goal mark, holding opponents to 45.6% field goals made. While the Tigers may not get above the 50% mark against Gonzaga, they will still be able to be productive from field goal range. Their defense in field goal range will also be crucial to shutting down the Bulldogs' productive offense.

LSU's 3-point shooting needs a major improvement against Gonzaga. The Tigers are averaging 27% from behind the arc, a mark that Wade said was unsustainable after his team's win against Texas Southern.

Gonzaga brings a defensive challenge to the Tigers from behind the 3-point line. The Bulldogs are shooting 47.5% from behind the arc, with at least seven players able to shoot the 3-ball. While the Tigers have held opponents to an 18.8% mark from the 3-point line, they need to put extra pressure on the Bulldogs' perimeter shooting.

Wade's team has six players averaging 10 points or more per game: Ruzic, senior Abdi Bashir Jr., fifth-year senior Donovan Dent, senior Mo Dioubate, junior Saliou Niang and fifth-year senior Brice Dessert. The scoring versatility will play a crucial in the Tigers' ability to keep up with Gonzaga, who has five players scoring above 10 points per game and averages 93.5 total points per game.

A win against Gonzaga, or a close loss, will add positively to LSU's resume as the team heads down the stretch of the season. In a conference where 10 teams made the March Madness Tournament in the 2025-2026 season, the Tigers need all of the positive reinforcement they can get in order to reach the postseason.