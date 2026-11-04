LSU Men's Basketball Season Opener Recap: The Players That Stood Out

Once again, another LSU program debuts its season under a new head coach and roster with an impressive win over its first opponnent.

This time, the curtains lifted for men's basketball head coach Will Wade, as his homecoming to the Pete Maravich Center kicked off the season with a dominant 100-57 win over the LSU New Orleans Privateers.

As Wade brought in a brand new talent to fulfill his new roster, similar to Lane Kiffin, key players stood out during the in-state neighbor matchup.

The Spotlight Players

Donovan Dent 3, LSU Tigers Mens basketball take on LSU New Orleans Privateers. November 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA; at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Wade took the unconventional approach of forming a roster full of international stars, the Tigers' biggest offensive impact came from transfer talent from point guard Donovan Dent.

After transferring from UCLA to spend his fifth year of eligibility with the Tigers, the 6'2 guard kicked off season play by leading the team's scoring production with 19 points.

He also spent the most time on the court out of anyone on the team, being able to put up impressive baskets and adding to the scoreboard with his new teammates, also leading the team in assists with 10.

That's what stood out about Wade's new squad - the ability for these new teammates to be able to make strategic plays, creating creative pass lanes to close in on the basket.

Which is where center Michael Ruzic was hanging out all game, being able to bring the LSU crowd to its feet with impressive dunks, putting up 17 points during his 25 minutes on the court.

After taking the long trip from Croatia to Baton Rouge this summer, the seven-foot center showed his ability to protect the rim and finish out strategic plays during his first impression with the Tigers.

To add to the international talent, former Italian Virtus Bologna EuroLeague star Saliou Niang also debuted his dual-threat abilities against the Privateers.

The 6'5 forward made a major defensive impact, leading the team with six steals and 14 rebounds, being able to take possession away from the opponents as a dominant defensive star. He was also able to score 14 points in the paint during the debut.

The Overall Report Card

Tigers Head Coach Will Wade, LSU Tigers Mens basketball take on LSU New Orleans Privateers. November 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA; at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wade's debut was a success, one that wasn't just shown on the scoreboard. The team's production on both sides of the court shows that his unconventional roster-building approach will bring a new level of talent to Baton Rouge and one that can challenge the team's opponents this season.

Being able to show a sense of chemistry after finishing filling out the roster just last month shows how quickly this roster was able to work together, especially given overseas stars that had to adapt to the means of American basketball and Wade's tactics.

As the regular season is now in full swing, the team will host two more games in the upcoming week, hosting Texas Southern on Friday and Louisiana Tech on Monday.

It's only game one, with a long season ahead of Wade's program renovation.

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