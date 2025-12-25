LSU Basketball's Matt McMahon Reveals Radio Show Schedule Beginning in January

BATON ROUGE – The weekly Matt McMahon Radio Show returns for nine shows, starting on Jan. 5, 2026, on the eve of LSU’s home Southeastern Conference opening game with South Carolina.

The one-hour show with Coach McMahon and the “Voice of the Tigers” Chris Blair is presented by FMOL Health Our Lady of the Lake live from TJ Ribs on Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge.

The show airs on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network including Guaranty Media flagship station, Eagle 98.1 FM.

The show will air throughout LSU’s SEC schedule, primarily on Mondays at 7 p.m. with the exception of those weeks when the Tigers will travel on Monday for a Tuesday road game. On those weeks, the show will air from TJ Ribs on Wednesday night.

Fans, both in person and listening on the Network, will be able to submit questions for Coach McMahon at LSUsports.net/AskCoach.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Basketball.

Air dates for the Matt McMahon Radio Show in 2026 are as follows (all start times are 7 p.m.):

Monday, Jan. 5

Monday, Jan. 12

Wednesday, Jan. 21 (due to road game Jan. 20)

Monday, Jan. 26

Monday, Feb. 2

Monday, Feb. 9

Wednesday, Feb. 18 (due to road game Feb. 17)

Monday, Feb. 23

Wednesday, March 4 (due to road game March 3)

Matt McMahon's Take: LSU's Win Over Prairie View A&M

“It was a unique game, certainly. I want to give a lot of credit to Coach Smith and their team, that was a phenomenal performance from them in the first half. Obviously, I want us to be a whole lot better defensively; it’s our job to make the opponent miss.

"The shot making from (Tai’Reon) Joseph and (Dontae) Horne was just really special. You’ll see those highlight tapes going out to professional agents for years to come, they were terrific.”

“As for our team, I’m proud of the response there in the second half. We were down by 10 with 17 minutes to go, and I believe over the next 14 minutes that we outscored them by 26. If you look at their shooting numbers in the first half, just insanity. Second half, they went 29% from the floor and 25% from three, so a lot better there.

"Offensively, we really tried to assault the rim in the paint. Kent Lowe tells me we had a free-throw program record (43 free throws made as a team). If you like free throws, it was a good to watch some ball. They shot 93% at the line and we were 88%. Certainly not how we drew it up, but we’re thankful for the win and we’re excited to go on Christmas break and report back again to get better on the 26th.”

